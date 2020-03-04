U.S. colleges and universities — just like pretty much everyone else these days — are keeping a close watch on COVID-19, aka coronavirus, aka the disease that popped up in China in December and quickly spread around the world.
And who can blame them? People like to talk about the college bubble, but the truth is that college populations are pretty mobile. Students are always heading home or to other campuses. Somewhere around 350,000 U.S. college students study abroad during the academic year. Student-athletes travel to away games. Professors and staff members attend conferences across the country and around the world. And folks come onto college campuses — not just the ones with hospitals — from all over the place.
This month, higher ed is collectively on the move. Spring break is this week at UNCG and N.C. A&T; schools like UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and Appalachian State are on break the week after. It's also conference and national tournament season for winter season sports. March Madness? More like March Mask-ness.
Not surprisingly, then, colleges are making sure their students and employees know what's up with coronavirus.
Both Greensboro universities have coronavirus pages on their websites where they're posting regular updates to students and employees.
The UNCG site is here. The latest update was Monday, when UNCG announced that it was prohibiting university-related travel to countries designated Level 2 and Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That ban affects travel for now to five countries: China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
N.C. A&T's page is here. In its noon Wednesday update, A&T notes that the CDC has reported 80 cases of coronavirus in 13 states, including one case in North Carolina. A&T says there are no cases connected to any UNC System school. Speaking of A&T, I reported Friday that A&T last week scrubbed the volleyball team's scheduled trip to Italy and said four students studying in Seoul are returning to the United States after their study abroad program was canceled.
Two other area universities both canceled study abroad programs in Italy last week. Wake Forest University closed its program in Venice, and Elon canceled programs in Florence and now Sorrento. Wake Forest's info page is here; here is the Elon page.
Elsewhere, UNC-Chapel Hill has travel restrictions similar to UNCG and canceled its spring semester study abroad programs in Italy. N.C. State University has travel restrictions in place. UNC-Wilmington announced Tuesday that it has canceled all of its European study abroad programs.
The UNC System has links to all of the coronavirus update pages at all the state universities. It's here.
Inside Higher Ed has been keeping up with the higher ed angle on this disease. Recent coverage includes this report on researchers at several universities who are trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine; this story in which the CDC suggests that universities should consider canceling foreign exchange and all study abroad programs, not just in countries with high incidences of the disease; and this story about a petition drive to close the Seattle campus of the University of Washington. The first nine reported U.S. deaths connected to coronavirus all were near Seattle.
The Chronicle of Higher Ed has a handy one-page FAQ on the virus. It lists several schools where students or employees had exposure to or contracted coronavirus and three academic conferences that have been canceled. It also notes that several college presidents have, as the Chronicle put it, "taken pains to emphasize not targeting people of Asian descent, after reports of anti-Asian discrimination on campuses."
Buckle up, folks. This could be a bumpy ride.
