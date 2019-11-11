A lot of eyes and ears in higher ed will be turned to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. That's when court will hear arguments for and against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, aka DACA.
DACA is the federal executive order that lets undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children get work permits and drivers licenses and avoid deportation. Here's why higher ed is so interested: A lot of DACA recipients are enrolled in college. That number is roughly 350,000, according to higher ed lobbying group American Council on Education, which has a good primer on the issue here. Of those, 72 percent are pursuing a bachelor's degree or higher.
President Barack Obama signed the DACA order in 2012. Five years later, President Donald Trump rescinded it. A series of court orders have kept DACA alive because Congress hasn't acted.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in three related DACA cases on Tuesday. I noted back in October that Guilford College and Elon University both signed onto an amicus brief (along with another 160 or so schools) in support of the pro-DACA side. Duke University and 18 other high-profile schools (Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT, etc.) signed their own friend-of-the-court brief. ACE and 43 other higher ed organizations filed a brief, too.
I think it's safe to say that higher ed is overwhelmingly in favor of keeping DACA or something very much like it.
There's plenty of advance reading here:
• Here is the case itself, Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California. All of the friend-of-the-court briefs are here, as are a (long) list of all the attorneys.
• The SCOTUSblog page on the case is here, along with a preview of Tuesday's arguments: "They (the justices) agreed to tackle two questions: whether the government’s decision to end DACA is something that courts can review at all and, if so, whether the decision to end DACA is legal."
• Oyez.org, another court-related site, has a brief rundown of the case here.
• There is, of course, a Vox-splainer that speculates on three possible fates of DACA (a narrow win, a narrow loss or a trouncing). And here's more from The Associated Press.
Oral arguments start at 10 a.m. Tuesday and are scheduled to go for 80 minutes. The Supreme Court doesn't allow for live audio or video, so you're out of luck if you're not in the room. But a transcript of the hearing will go online here by the end of the day Tuesday. Audio of the hearing will be posted here sometime Friday.
The Supreme Court isn't expected to hand down its decision until sometime in 2020, possibly as early as the spring but probably not until the summer.
