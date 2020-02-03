Welcome to February. It has been a slow year on the higher ed beat — much slower than normal — and that's reflected here in a very short list of lectures, films and other events scheduled for the month.
Everything's free unless noted. Let's get to it:
Feb. 7: UNC School of the Arts will screen 11 short student-made films (7 p.m., main theater of the ACE Theatre Complex). The Best of 2018-19 Screening includes 90 minutes of experimental films shot on 35 mm and films made in collaboration with a film school in Berlin.
Feb. 10: Stephanie Paulsell of the Harvard Divinity School will give the Charles Franklin Finch Lecture at High Point University (4 p.m., ballroom of the Plato S. Wilson School of Commerce). A regular columnist for The Christian Century, she writes largely about religion and literature, Christian spirituality and religious practices. She's a graduate of Greensboro College and is the Susan Shallcross Swartz Professor of the Practice of Christian Studies at Harvard University.
Feb. 13: World-traveling photojournalist and author Tom Clynes will speak at Elon University (7:30 p.m., Whitley Auditorium). Clynes' work has appeared in Popular Science and National Geographic. His latest book is "The Boy Who Played with Fusion" (2015).
Feb. 13: Local Holocaust survivors Agnes and Robert Heller will speak at Elon University (5:30 p.m., McKinnon Hall in the Moseley Center). They'll tell how they survived in German-occupied Hungary during World War II.
Feb. 14: The Phoenix Reading Series will bring author Barbara Keiler to High Point University (5 p.m., Webb Conference Center Ballroom). Keiler has written more than 100 novels in the romance, mystery and other genres under the pseudonyms Judith Arnold and Ariel Berk.
Feb. 17: Former national security adviser John Bolton will give the Ambassador Dave and Kay Phillips Family International Lecture at Duke University (5:30 p.m., Page Auditorium). Bolton was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006 and national security adviser to President Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019. Duke says Bolton — you might have seen him in the news recently — will "focus on current threats to national security." Free tickets are available Feb. 7 at the Duke Box Office or at tickets.duke.edu.
Feb. 20: Artist Claudia Dietz will speak at UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum (6 p.m.). Dietz is a German stone carver whose work, according to UNCG, "appear(s) lively and curious with nature always at the center."
Feb. 20: "The Price of Free" (2018) will be the next film shown in UNCG's Human Rights Research Network film series (6:30 p.m., Room 120 of the School of Education Building). This documentary features Kailash Satyarthi, who was honored with a Nobel Peace Prize for his campaign against child labor in India and elsewhere.
Feb. 23: Guilford College professor Richie Zweigenhaft will read from his new book at Scuppernong Books (4 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro). Part history and part memoir, "Geezerball" tells the story of a noontime pickup basketball game at the college that's gone on for 44 years. Zweigenhaft is the Charles A. Dana Professor of Psychology at Guilford.
Feb. 27: Su’ad Abdul Khabeer will give a lecture and performance at Elon University on race, religion and popular culture (7 p.m., LaRose Digital Theatre in the Koury Business Center). Su'ad is an associate professor of American culture at the University of Michigan and director of the university's Arab and Muslim American Studies program. She's also the author of "Muslim Cool: Race, Religion and Hip Hop in the United States" (2016).
All month: The observatories at GTCC and Guilford College will have public viewings this month. GTCC's Cline Observatory (on the Jamestown campus) will hold public sessions at 7 p.m. each Friday, weather permitting. Click here for schedules and more details. Guilford's Cline Observatory (in the Frank Family Science Building on campus) might hold an open house Feb. 23, according to its Facebook page. I'd check back there in a couple of weeks to see whether this tentative event has become more probable.
