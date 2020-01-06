Welcome to my first blog post of the spring 2020 semester. The speaker train is slow to leave the station this month, as most area schools don't start classes for another week.
But there are a few lectures and films worth your attention. Everything listed below is free unless noted.
On to January's lineup, and best wishes for a great semester:
Jan. 13: High Point University's Leadership and Life Skills Series returns to local TV for an 18-episode run. It kicks off Jan. 13 with Michio Kaku, who spoke at HPU's commencement in May, and concludes with retired sportswriter Bob Ryan on May 11. Episodes air at 7 p.m. Mondays on WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) and feature recent HPUs appearance by some of today's best-known and most influential people (Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Wilf Blitzer, Josh Groban, etc.). HPU President Nido Qubein hosts. For more details or to stream episodes on your own time, visit www.highpoint.edu/series.
Jan. 14: Actress Sonia Manzano, best known for her longtime role of "Maria" on "Sesame Street," will give the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Address at Elon University (6 p.m.; McCrary Theatre; tickets are $15). Manzano acted in and wrote for "Sesame Street" for 36 years. She also has written a memoir and several books for children and young adults. The university says she'll talk about multiracial Latinos and the civil rights movement. Call 336-278-5610 for tickets.
Jan. 16: Historical comedian Ben Tumin will perform "1954" at Guilford College (6 p.m., Bryan Auditorium in the Frank Family Science Center). The one-man show explores the 1954 coup in Guatemala led by the United States and its effect on migration. This "talkumentary" is the opening event of a two-day conference on migration to be held at Guilford College.
Jan 17: The second annual Shifting Worlds Forced Migration Institute will run all day at Guilford College (registration opens at 8:30 a.m. in Founders Hall). Sessions will focus on several topics related to refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants. The event is free, and so is lunch, but register in advance at www.guilford.edu/ShiftingWorlds.
Jan. 30: The Human Rights Research Network at UNCG will screen "The Innocents" (6:30 p.m., Room 120 of the School of Education Building). Set in post-World War II Poland, this 2016 film examines the aftermath of mass rape by Soviet soldiers as they advanced on Germany. Jeff Jones, an associate professor of history at UNCG, will moderate.
Jan. 30: The documentary "A Quest for Meaning" will be screened at UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum (6:30 p.m.). The film tells the story of two childhood friends who travel the world to document people who are trying to create a sustainable world. The film is part of the UNCG Sustainability Film & Discussion Series.
