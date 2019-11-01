Happy November, y'all, and welcome to another busy month of speakers, lectures and other higher ed events. Let's get right to it. Remember that everything is free unless noted. Also note that some event organizers want you to let them know that you're coming.
Here's what I have for November, and there's a lot happening:
Nov. 2: Author Fergus Bordewich will talk about the Underground Railroad at Guilford College (1 p.m., Dana Auditorium). Bordewich is the author of seven non-fiction books, including "Bound for Canaan" (2005), which is about the Underground Railroad. By the way, his wife, playwright and former Congressional staffer Jean Parvin Bordewich, is a 1972 Guilford College graduate.
Nov. 2: High Point University's Stout School of Education will hold its annual LEGO Showcase (1 to 5 p.m., HPU Community Center on Mall Loop Road off of Eastchester Drive). Activities include engineering competitions, machine building, robotics, free build and storytelling with LEGOs. The event is geared toward children in grades K-8.
Nov. 2: When you're finished with the LEGO Showcase, High Point University's physics department will hold HPUniverse Day on campus (5 to 8 p.m., Wanek School of Natural Sciences building; enter campus from North Centennial Street). The event will have 25 different learning stations and activities (robotic space rovers, astronomy jeopardy, gravity gym, stomp rockets and more). There's also a speaker: Benita Bell, a research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
Nov. 2: Four historians are among the speakers at the annual Gunther E. Rothenberg Seminar in Military History at High Point University (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Webb Conference Center). The theme of this year's event is Overseas Empires and Navies.
Nov. 4: Sarah Koenig, host and co-creator of the podcast "Serial," will talk at Wake Forest University (6 p.m., Wait Chapel). The former producer of "This American Life" radio program will be interviewed live by WFDD reporter Bethany Chafin. Click here to register. By the way, the third season of Serial is now out.
Nov. 4: High Point University has put together panel to talk about the sports entertainment industry (noon, Callicutt Auditorium in Congdon Hall). Panelists are Cynt Marshall, CEO of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks; Joe Michaels, an associate professor of communication at HPU and a former "Today" show director; and Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe. For free tickets, contacting Campus Concierge at (336) 841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Nov. 4: U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton, will speak about higher education at N.C. State University (4 p.m., Talley Student Union; click here to register). Shalala is the former president of the University of Miami who now represents Florida's 27th Congressional District.
Nov. 5: Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast Gabby Douglas will speak at UNC-Charlotte (7 p.m., Popp Martin Student Union). She'll be talking about her athletic career and other things.
Nov. 7: Sculptor Alison Saar will be at UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum, where she'll be conversing with museum director Nancy Doll (6:30 p.m.) An exhibition of Saar's prints will be on display at WAM through Feb. 23.
Nov. 11: "The Walking Dead" actor and Greensboro College alumna Ann Mahoney will do a Q&A session at her alma mater (6 p.m., Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in the Odell Building). Odell has appeared in several films ("Big Momma's House 2," "Frankenstein") and played Olivia for three seasons on "The Walking Dead" on AMC. She got her theatre degree from Greensboro College in 1998.
Nov. 12: The third Guilford College Bryan Series speaker of the 2019-20 season is presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum; click here for tickets, which are $60 before fees). Her seventh and latest book by this Pulitzer Prize winner is "Leadership in Turbulent Times," which focuses on four presidents (Lincoln, both Roosevelts and L.B. Johnson). This might be the final Bryan Series event at the coliseum; the two events scheduled for 2020 are supposed to be held in the new Tanger Center downtown.
Nov. 12: Dr. Anthony Atala, professor and director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, will speak at High Point University (5:30 p.m., Room 3136 of Congdon Hall). A surgeon, Atala focuses his research on growing human tissues and organs using cells and 3D printing.
Nov. 13: Poets Catherine Barnett and Donna Masini will read at Scuppernong Books (7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro). Barnett won the 2018 Believer Book Award in Poetry award. Masini has won a Pushcart Prize for her work. Both has written three poetry collections apiece, and both teach at Hunter College in New York City. UNCG's MFA Writing Program and The Greensboro Review are sponsoring.
Nov. 14: Cartoonist and writer Liza Donnelly will give the Liberal Arts Forum Lecture at Elon University (7:30 p.m., Whitley Auditorium). Donnelly is best known for her cartoons in The New Yorker and for live-drawing events in the news and posting them on Twitter.
Nov. 14: Poet Matt Hart will read at Scuppernong Books (7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro). The Pushcart Prize winner has published seven books of poems. His latest, "Everything Breaking/For Good," came out this fall. He's an associate professor at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. UNCG's MFA Writing Program and The Greensboro Review are sponsoring his talk.
Nov. 15: The UNCG Planetarium has scheduled three public viewings during the academic year — on Nov. 15, Jan. 10 and March 27 (7:30 p.m., Room 310 of the Petty Science Building). Each show runs for close to an hour; click here to reserve a spot. Additionally, the Three College Observatory in Alamance County will have public viewings on Nov. 30, Jan. 3, Feb. 15 and March 21. Click here to save a seat for those viewings.
Nov. 15-16: Novelist and essayist Maaza Mengiste will speak twice at the Phoenix Literary Festival (5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 11 a.m. Nov. 16, Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall). Mengiste writes fiction and nonfiction in The New Yorker, New York Review of Books and other publications. Her second novel, "The Shadow King," came out in September.
Nov. 15: The next Colloquium Series event at Greensboro College will address the past and future of Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral (3 p.m., Cowan Lecture Hall in the Cowan Humanities Building). The speaker will be C. Richard Gantt, an adjunct instructor of art at the college. Gantt's art and history studies have ranged from ancient Greek art to architecture and urbanism in 18th century London.
Nov. 19: Civic Engagement Matters Day will be held at UNCG (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Alumni House). Go and learn how to become more involved in upcoming local, state and national elections. Reps from the League of Women Voters, NC You Can Vote, Common Cause and Democracy NC are expected to attend.
