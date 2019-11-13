November is about halfway done, so I updated the list of college and university speakers for the month to include some late-breaking events: a talk by ACC Commissioner John Swofford at Greensboro College and a pair of lectures at Winston-Salem State.
I know everyone's got eyes on Thanksgiving — it's two weeks away! — but stuff yourself full of knowledge before you cram more pie into your pie hole.
Everything listed here is free; pick one and go to it:
Nov. 14: Cartoonist and writer Liza Donnelly will give the Liberal Arts Forum Lecture at Elon University (7:30 p.m., Whitley Auditorium). Donnelly is best known for her cartoons in The New Yorker and for live-drawing events in the news and posting them on Twitter.
Nov. 14: Poet Matt Hart will read at Scuppernong Books (7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro). The Pushcart Prize winner has published seven books of poems. His latest, "Everything Breaking/For Good," came out this fall. He's an associate professor at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. UNCG's MFA Writing Program and The Greensboro Review are sponsoring his talk.
Nov. 15: The UNCG Planetarium has scheduled three public viewings during the academic year — on Nov. 15, Jan. 10 and March 27 (7:30 p.m., Room 310 of the Petty Science Building). Each show runs for close to an hour; click here to reserve a spot. Additionally, the Three College Observatory in Alamance County will have public viewings on Nov. 30, Jan. 3, Feb. 15 and March 21. Click here to save a seat for those viewings.
Nov. 15-16: Novelist and essayist Maaza Mengiste will speak twice at the Phoenix Literary Festival at High Pont University (5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 11 a.m. Nov. 16, Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall). Mengiste writes fiction and nonfiction in The New Yorker, New York Review of Books and other publications. Her second novel, "The Shadow King," came out in September.
Nov. 15: The next Colloquium Series event at Greensboro College will address the past and future of Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral (3 p.m., Cowan Lecture Hall in the Cowan Humanities Building). The speaker will be C. Richard Gantt, an adjunct instructor of art at the college. Gantt's art and history studies have ranged from ancient Greek art to architecture and urbanism in 18th century London.
Nov. 19: Civic Engagement Matters Day will be held at UNCG (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Alumni House). Go and learn how to become more involved in upcoming local, state and national elections. Reps from the League of Women Voters, NC You Can Vote, Common Cause and Democracy NC are expected to attend.
Nov. 20: John Swofford, long-time commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, will speak at Greensboro College (noon, Gail Browner Huggins Performance Center in the Odell Building). He'll be talking to a Leadership Fitness class offered by the college's School of Business, but the class is open to the public. You'll want to park behind the admissions center at West Market Street and College Place, the road that runs through campus.
Nov. 20: Titi Cole, executive vice president and head of operations for Wells Fargo, will give a lecture at Winston-Salem State University (11 a.m., Dillard Auditorium in the Albert H. Anderson Conference Center). Cole has been with Wells Fargo since 2015. Her talk is part of WSSU’s Women in Leadership Series, which highlights the accomplishments of outstanding women in business and higher education.
Dec. 2: Bishop Carlton Pearson will deliver the James A. Gray Lecture at Winston-Salem State University (6 p.m., K.R. Williams Auditorium). The controversial Christian preacher was featured in the 2018 film "Come Sunday," now on Netflix. The title of his talk is “The Gospel of Inclusion and Its Application to University Life.”
