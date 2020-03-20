My apologies: I'm a little late in posting the mid-month update of lectures, speeches, panels, forums (fora?) and other events happening in and around the area's colleges and universities. I've been distracted by coronavirus and all the stories I've written about it over the past three weeks. By my rough count, I'm north of 20, and I see no end in sight. I plan to be writing about refunds, commencement, summer school, the fall semester and all the related developments and frustrations for literally months.
But traditions die hard at The Syllabus, and one of those customs is the twice-monthly roundups of campus speakers. The last one, which I posted March 2, listed all the events coming up for this month.
Needless to say, a lot of those events didn't or won't happen. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts says the next two Guilford College Bryan Series events (actress Sally Field on Tuesday and author Colson Whitehead on April 23) have been postponed. Someone at UNCG let me know that radio journalist Linda Gradstein's appearance Wednesday night was canceled. TEDxGreensboro — which planned to explore the highly timely theme of risk — also has canceled next week's show.
I'm assuming Cornel West's speech at Wake Forest University has been canceled, too, as Wake has scratched any campus event scheduled to draw more than 50 people. I'm also assuming that everything else on the tail end of the March schedule won't happen, either. Call to confirm if you want, but colleges barely want their own students and employees on campus these days, much less the general public.
I'm going to put the speaker round-up into self-quarantine for the time being. No lectures will happen in March, and I'm expecting April to be just as barren. I usually skip May, June and July because no one's really on campus and there are rarely any scheduled events. I'm hoping to be back with the next here's-who-speaking roundup in August. Thoughts and prayers and all that everything will be back to normal by then.
Good luck. Wash your hands. Stay home if you're sick. And give each other lots and lots of space.
Update, 10:10 a.m. Friday: Guilford College sent out a note Friday morning saying that both postponed Bryan Series events "will be presented at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on dates to be determined in the 2020-21 academic year." Season passes and single-event tickets for the Sally Field and Colson Whitehead events will be honored on the new dates. The 2020-21 season will be announced, according to the news release, "soon."
