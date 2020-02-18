Guilford County Schools has been talking with Guilford County commissioners for a while now about getting some financial help with school construction. Now GTCC wants in on the discussion.
GTCC trustees on Tuesday approved a list of 15 construction and renovation projects that new President Anthony Clarke will present to the county's Board of Commissioners on Monday. The $151.2 million worth of projects — at least one at each of five GTCC campuses — serves nominally as the college's 10-year facilities plan. It's also the starting point for discussions about a possible bond issue.
I wrote in very broad strokes about GTCC's list here. What follows is a deeper dive into each of the 15 projects. Here are the projects in order, with location and estimated cost in parentheses:
1. Aviation Careers building (Aviation Campus; $18.2 million)
GTCC wants to build a two-story, 60,000 square foot building and 200 more parking spaces at its Aviation Campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The new building would have classrooms, labs and open space big enough for accommodate airplane bodies. The building would go up along Old Stage Coach Trail near the Aviation II and the Caesar Cone II Aviation buildings and would be the fourth Aviation Campus building. (Aviation I, aka the T.H. Davis Aviation Center, is on Regional Road on the other side of the airport.) The new building would support the college's fast-growing aviation program that turns out workers for HondaJet, HAECO, Cessna, FedEx and all the other aerospace manufacturing, maintenance and transport companies based at the airport.
2. Truck driving training facility (Greensboro; $2.5 million)
GTCC will launch its new commercial driver's license training program this summer with 24 students. Eventual plans are to expand the program 125 students. GTCC leaders say they want to put the program's permanent home in Greensboro, north of the existing buildings on the East Wendover Avenue campus. This project would add a truck driving pad, a classroom and storage facility and parking for 200 cars.
3. Academic building (High Point; $22.5 million)
GTCC wants to put up a three-story, 55,000 square foot building to house classrooms, student services (admissions, financial aid, career services, academic advising and related offices) and The Middle College at GTCC-High Point. The project also involves moving its furniture upholstery and sewing programs into newly renovated space, tearing down the H1 and H3 buildings (single-story buildings that were a car dealership and a dry cleaner before the college acquired them), closing Hamilton Street through campus and adding a 250-space parking lot.
4-7. Classroom building renovations (Greensboro; $18.1 million)
GTCC wants to renovate four of its older Jamestown Campus academic buildings: Davis Hall ($5.4 million); Gerrald Hall ($6 million); the Community Training Center, home to The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown ($1.7 million); and Williams Hall ($5 million). Gerrald, the oldest of the four, opened in 1970. The other three were built between 1976 and 1985. GTCC wants to improve heating and cooling systems, disability access and technical infrastructure and reduce energy use.
8. Land acquisition ($2.5 million)
The college is always looking to buy property near its campuses.
9. Public safety training building (Cameron Campus; $22.2 million)
Since opening the Cameron Campus in Colfax in 2014, GTCC has struggled to figure out exactly how to use it. It was designed as a conference center and to host some short-term training programs. But some programs that were to be moved there ended up elsewhere, and as a result Cameron gets a lot less student traffic than the Jamestown, Greensboro and High Point campuses, something that county commissioners noticed during a 2017 retreat there. But vacancy has become opportunity: GTCC said the Cameron Campus — because of its central location in the middle of the state — has become a popular spot for law enforcement training for police departments and sheriff's offices from around the region. (Certified law enforcement officers in North Carolina are required to have 24 hours of annual training.) So the college is proposing to build a law enforcement training center, a two-story 45,000 square foot building with an indoor firing range that can handle both handguns and long guns. The facility will provide both basic law enforcement training and required in-service training for current law enforcement officers.
10. Learning Resource Center renovation (Jamestown, $13.4 million)
The Learning Resource Center houses the Jamestown Campus library, a computer lab and a tutoring center.
11. Student services center (Greensboro; $13.5 million)
12. Second phase of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing ($15.3 million)
GTCC opened CAM in fall 2018 in a portion of a building that has served as a textile distribution warehouse, a bus and van refurbisher and a kayak maker. GTCC wants to renovate the rest of the facility and add more parking.
13. Hospitality Careers Building addition (Jamestown, $5.5 million)
14. Energy plant (Jamestown; $4 million)
The college says it needs a second plant to provide hot and cold water for the heat and air-conditioning systems at its main campus in Jamestown.
15. Classroom building (Jamestown; $13.5 million)
GTCC didn't provide details this week about Items 11, 13 and 15. I'll add them later if I hear more.
