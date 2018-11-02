The Syllabus: Faculty joining forces
Here’s an observation from my 30,000-foot view of higher education in central North Carolina: Most people who work at one local college and university have little idea what’s going on at the others in the area. (Unless you read The Syllabus; then you know.)
I don’t intend that as a criticism. It’s more a matter of interest and time. UNCG faculty, for instance, have plenty to keep tabs on — their students, their department, their campus, the state university system, their discipline and general higher ed trends. Who has the mental headspace left over to think about what might be going down at Guilford College or Elon University?
But faculty, no matter where they work, have plenty of shared interests — pay, benefits, work load, management and lots of other stuff.
A UNCG group wants to bring together professors from area colleges to talk about these common concerns and, if things go well, chat about maybe forming an AAUP chapter at their campus.
The UNCG chapter of the American Association of University Professors will host a get-together of the new Higher Education Association of the Triad from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mad Hatter, a bar-slash-restaurant at 201 Smyres Place (at West Friendly Avenue) in Greensboro. Apps are free, and there's a cash bar.
AAUP is the century-old organization of professors and other academics who advocate for academic freedom, due process, shared governance and other topics of interest to university faculty. UNCG has one of just four active AAUP chapters in North Carolina. (Appalachian State, East Carolina and Elon are the other three.)
Michael Frierson, an associate professor of media studies, is the president of UNCG's AAUP chapter. Email him at frierson@uncg.edu if you have questions.
