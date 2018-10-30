The Syllabus: Elon University's new arena
The Schar Center — Elon’s new basketball arena and convocation center — already has a nice little highlight reel.
In just three months, the building has hosted a presidential inauguration and a surprise video visit by an NBA star. The volleyball team set a single-game attendance record. And both basketball teams are getting set to play the Tar Heels on their new home court.
The Schar Center is Elon’s 5,100-seat arena that opened in August. It’s the home of the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the volleyball team. The main arena has a concourse, club seating and enormous hi-def video boards at each end. Elsewhere in the building are a two-court practice facility, locker rooms for the three teams that use the building, coaches’ offices, a weight room and training area.
The arena — the largest building on campus — seats more than three times as many people as Alumni Gym, Elon’s varsity gym since 1950. It’s not the largest gym in the Colonial Athletic Association — most CAA basketball arenas seat between 5,000 and 6,000 fans — but Elon no longer has the smallest home court in the conference.
The building set Elon back somewhere north of $40 million. It’s named for the Schar family, who sent two sons to Elon and gave the university $9 million for the project. You can read more about the Schar Center here.
Anyway, about that highlight reel:
• In its first home game — which also was the first official athletic game held in the new arena — Elon's volleyball team drew a team-record 1,465 fans.
• At that same game, NBA players Steph and Seth Curry showed up via video to surprise their younger sister. Their wedding present to her was a donation to the university, which named the volleyball locker room for Sydel Curry. She played volleyball for the Phoenix before graduating in 2017.
• Connie Book, Elon's ninth president, was inaugurated Oct. 18 in the new building.
If you haven’t been inside, the Schar Center schedule will get plenty busy starting this week. Here are some highlights:
Tonight: The men’s basketball team hosts D3 Randolph College in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Thursday: The Harlem Globetrotters perform at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
Saturday: Jesse McCartney, Sean Kingston and Quinn XCII will perform at the student homecoming concert at 8 p.m. It’s sold out, but I’m mentioning it here because it’ll be the first concert to be held at Schar.
Nov. 6: Elon women’s basketball opens its season at home against North Carolina at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10.
Nov. 9: Elon men’s basketball plays its first home game against North Carolina. Tipoff is 7 p.m. For ticket info, call (336) 278-6750 or click here. (Note: Elon says that buying a partial or full season ticket package is the only guaranteed way to get into this game. Single-game tickets won’t go on sale until Thursday at the earliest.)
If none of these dates work for you, the Phoenix will be playing home games at Schar through early March. Here is the men's schedule; here is the women's schedule.
