Elon University students walk past the old Elon College bell in the Alamance Building on campus during new student convocation in August 2019. The bell hung in the college's main building that was destroyed by fire in 1923. History professor and university historian George Troxler found the old bell and kept tabs on it as the university shuttled it among storage spaces over the years. Elon eventually restored the bell and put it on display in the university's current main administrative building in 2010.

Sad news from Elon University: George Troxler died Sunday at age 77.

Troxler was a Greensboro native and a Guilford College graduate who's best known for his 50-year association with Elon.

At Elon, Troxler was a history professor, a dean who helped bring some big-name speakers to campus and the chief graduation marshal who organized Elon's commencement ceremonies each May.

Troxler also was the keeper of Elon's institutional memory. The book he published in 2014 during Elon's 125th anniversary commemoration stands as the definitive history of the university. That same year, he was named Elon's first university historian.

I spoke to Troxler just once, and that was in 2014, right about the time his book came out. (Amazon has "From the Grove of Oaks," of course; but I'd start with the university bookstore.) We spoke at length about Elon's history, and I wrote this story for the N&R. The bell in the picture above this blog post? That's the one that Troxler tracked down and got the university to restore. He recounts that story in the story I wrote, if you're curious (and it's a fun little anecdote).

Troxler technically retired from Elon in 2010, but the emeritus professor of history was still around campus and working on his book. Two years later Troxler was awarded the Elon Medallion, the university's highest award.

This story on the Elon website goes into great detail about Troxler's life and service to Elon. Here's the very short obituary published in the Burlington paper. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Elon Community Church on North Williamson Avenue, right across the street from campus.

