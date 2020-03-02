So how was the turnout at the early voting sites at Greensboro's two state universities?
Somewhere between OK and not bad, I guess.
UNCG's Kaplan Center (aka the student recreation center) got 2,132 voters during the 15-day early voting period, which ended Saturday. It was the ninth busiest of the 15 early voting sites in Guilford County.
N.C. A&T, which had an early voting site in the Dudley Building by the A&T Four statue, attracted 1,605 voters. It ranked 11th out of 15.
The VoteTracker website (also my source for the numbers above) showed some other interesting figures:
• Both UNCG and A&T saw late surges that mirrored state and local trends. UNCG's biggest day was Friday, as students left for spring break, followed by Saturday. A&T's busiest day was Thursday, followed closely by Friday. Nearly half of the votes cast at A&T came during those two days.
• By my count, nearly 60 percent of the votes cast at A&T were by people between ages 18 and 22 — college-age people, in other words, and probably students*. At UNCG, the college-age turnout was about 23 percent. A&T had nearly twice as many college-age voters as UNCG (928 vs. 426).
• At both schools, nearly all of the voters were registered Democrats or unaffiliated, and nearly all of the ballots were cast in the Democratic primary. Only 126 Republican ballots were cast at UNCG, and just 21 were cast at A&T.
• College-aged voters (18 to 22) represented about 8 percent of all early voters in Guilford County. Forty-three percent of college-age folks voted at either UNCG or A&T.
• Guilford County's college-age turnout was significantly higher this year than in the 2016 and 2018 primaries. In 2016, college-age voters were just 2 percent of the county's turnout; in 2018, they were a little more than 4 percent. Overall college-age turnout in a presidential primary year more than doubled — from 1,559 in 2016 to 3,308 this year. Overall turnout in Guilford County, meanwhile, was up 21 percent from four years ago.
• I noted in an earlier blog post that several UNC System campuses had early voting sites. One of them — inside the Talley Student Center at N.C. State — was among the 25 busiest statewide. The N.C. State site got nearly 7,000 votes during the early period, and about a third of voters were of college age.
VoteTracker, by the way, is maintained by the Civitas Institute in Raleigh. (It "fights to remove barriers to freedom so that all North Carolinians can enjoy a better life ... by exposing the truth about state government the mainstream media won’t tell you."). VoteTracker takes its numbers straight from the N.C. Board of Elections. It's a fun site, with lots of numbers presented as graphics, and you should go check it out.
* I saw "probably" because it's possible that some of these college-age 18-to-22-year-olds who voted early at A&T, UNCG and elsewhere in Guilford County might actually be high school students. It's hard to say with 18 year olds, especially when some of Guilford County's public high schools brought some students to the polls during the early voting season. Also, both A&T and UNCG have high school programs on their campuses, and it's possible that some of those students are counted above.
