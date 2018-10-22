The Syllabus: Dorm destruction — and construction — at Appalachian State
Colleges and universities are much better at building things than tearing them down. For every McIver Building and Scott Hall that have lost a battle with the wrecking ball, local schools have put up hundreds of thousands of new square feet of dorms, rec centers, student centers and academic buildings. About the only thing more relentless than campus construction is the folks trying to collect payments on student loans.
Every once in a while, however, colleges do tear down old buildings, and sometimes they do it in spectacular style. Witness the 2014 implosion of Winkler Hall, an 11-story residence hall near the football stadium at Appalachian State University. Greensboro's D.H. Griffin did the honors.
App State apparently liked the demolition experience so much that it's doing it again. And again. And again. Over the next couple of years, App State is planning to tear down …
… are you sitting down?
Six more dorms.
It's part of App State's overhaul of the Stadium Lot area of its campus. The Stadium Lot is a parking area near Kidd Brewer Stadium (aka the football stadium; aka The Rock; aka home to the ranked-for-the-first-time Mountaineers). The Stadium Lot is surrounded by a bunch of high-rise residence halls and a few other buildings. It's also a popular tailgating site on football Saturdays.
But many of the surrounding dorms have aged badly, and the on-campus trend is to make things more friendly to pedestrians by pushing the parking to the periphery of campus. Having an enormous parking lot in the middle of a bunch of dorms is the exact opposite of that.
So now that Winkler is down, five more dorms will meet the same fate: Bowie, Eggers, Gardner, Coltrane and Justice. (The haunted East Residence Hall, over on the eastern end of campus, will be the sixth dorm to be torn down in this go-round. An App State spokeswoman told me that there are no immediate plans for the East site other than to plant grass and call it green space.)
The Stadium Lot, meanwhile, will be plowed over and replanted with three residence halls that surround a grassy quad. A fourth dorm will be built to the east across from the duck pond. The old Winkler site will become a 475-space parking deck that's scheduled to open in fall 2020. Two large surface parking lots will be built nearby. One of the pictures in the slideshow atop this blog post shows what's going where.
App State says it will open new dorms in fall 2020, fall 2021 and fall 2022.When it's all done, App says it will have replaced 1,800 old dorm beds with 2,100 or so new ones.
One of the questions, of course, is how in the world App State is paying for this $191 million project. Two words: ground lease.
The particulars are here, starting on page 31 of this UNC Board of Governors document. Long story short, App State will operate the dorms, parking lots and other parts of the project as if it owns the whole thing. In reality, a private third-party developer will own most of the buildings. The university will own just the land underneath it. (App State says it’s cheaper this way.)
This whole venture is possible because that part of the App State campus in 2016 was designated a millennial campus, which lets universities circumvent some of the normal development rules. The BOG signed off on this public-private development project earlier this month.
Construction has already started on what the local paper has dubbed “The Village at the Rock.” Here’s the official App State page on the residential project.
This massive dorm demolition and construction project is just one of several big things going on up in Boone.
App State will spend about $45 million on a new sports facility to replace the aging Owens Field House. The new building will sit at the north end zone of Kidd Brewer Stadium. It’s scheduled to open in 2020.
A little bit to the south of campus, App State is developing what it calls Appalachian 105. The former Watauga High School property on N.C. 105 will be turned into practice and competition venues for the school's tennis, softball and track and field teams.
If you want to read more — and there's a lot more to read — here's the App State website that spells out the university's construction plans and its academic goals. Here's the official App State write-up on the Board of Governors meeting from Oct. 12 when the university got approval for a lot of these projects.
