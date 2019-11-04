Some High Point University news from the High Point Enterprise:
A long-vacant former Catholic school campus is being torn down to make way for possible future growth.
High Point University is demolishing the former Immaculate Heart of Mary school and church at Montlieu Avenue and N. Centennial Street.
You can read the rest of the story here.
The school opened in 1947 alongside a new church at Montlieu Avenue and North Centennial Street, a few blocks west of what was then High Point College. The growing church moved to Johnson Street in 2001. The PK-8 school followed in 2013.
The church sold the 3.4-acre property to Guilford County Schools, which thought about putting a new magnet school on the site. But when the school district couldn't pull together enough money to renovate the property — estimates were close to $9 million, more than four times what GCS paid for the property — it put the site up for sale in 2016.
High Point University, which had grown even faster than the church over the past decade or so, bought the property. HPU's campus boundaries had reached Centennial by that point, and the university (as I've documented here, here and here) has been aggressively buying up land on all sides of its campus for years.
HPU at the time said it didn't have any immediate plans for the church/school property. Three years later, the university still hasn't said what it might do with the site (although it has erected on two sides of the property the same decorative fencing it has put up along other sections of Centennial and University Parkway). Tearing down the old buildings, a university spokeswoman told the Enterprise, is "a safety measure" because the site "was in disrepair."
Long term, who knows? President Nido Qubein announced in September that HPU has more big building plans for the next decade — a nursing school, a new library, more dorms, at least one new academic building, maybe even an ice hockey arena — and you need open space to do all of those things.
My guess? Parking, because a lot of universities are chronically short of places to put all those cars. But that's just a guess. We'll all see soon enough what HPU will do with the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.