Colleges, like most other communities, are subject to plenty of rumors, and I suspect university administrators spend a fair bit of time quashing stories such as these rounded up by Snopes.com, the online repository of urban legends:
• No, a college student who subsisted solely on ramen / boxed mac and cheese / beer and potato chips did not contract scurvy.
• No, a statue won't come to life when a virgin walks by.
• And, no, college students don't get all As if their roommate dies in mid-semester.
But what if your school is experiencing an outbreak of mumps? Will they close the school?
I saw this question asked and answered on Elon University's FAQ on mumps when I was reporting Wednesday on a case of the highly contagious viral infection at UNCG.
Elon's short answer to its own FAQ: Nope! Here's the longer version (with a link I added):
Q: I heard a rumor that Elon may close the university if there are additional confirmed cases.
A: We are aware of this rumor, and it is false. There have been no conversations about cancelling classes or closing campus. These steps would only occur if the number of cases made it impossible for the university to function operationally. By comparison, Temple University experienced more than 170 confirmed or probable mumps cases last spring and did not cancel classes or close the university. The best measure to prevent the spread of mumps is to follow the recommendations outlined above.
Since September, Elon has had 10 reported cases of mumps. But to put Elon's number in context, the university has 7,100 students and nearly 1,700 full- and part-time employees. Temple's enrollment is right around 40,000 students.
I'm not trying to downplay a contagious disease, as the optimal number of mumps cases on any college campus is zero. But we're a long, long way from the pandemic stage at Elon, High Point or UNCG, the three area schools that have reported 43 combined cases of mumps (so far) among a total student population of 33,000.
So keep washing your hands, don't share any water bottles or vape pens, get another MMR shot if you think you need it and hope that mumps will give up and move on. It's gotta stop soon, right?
