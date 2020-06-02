My job here in this little corner of the internet is to keep tabs on higher education, both locally and nationally. So I’m not here to write about the killing of George Floyd or the protests that have happened in Greensboro and elsewhere. Other News & Record reporters and photographers have covered that news here, here, and here for starters; my contribution was some pictures I took Monday morning of the damage to and near the Elon University School of Law in downtown Greensboro.
That said, a lot of people other than me — university chancellors and college presidents, to be specific — have had plenty to say about Floyd’s death and its aftermath. In the past few days, I’ve probably seen more “Dear students, faculty and staff” memos on this topic than perhaps any other in recent memory except for COVID-19. And that's understandable. Many young people, including college students, are on the front lines of these protests locally and across the nation.
I’ll share excerpts of two of those statements here and link to a few others. The ones I’m quoting below are from the leaders of Greensboro’s two state universities, Frank Gilliam of UNCG and Harold Martin of N.C. A&T. Both chancellors are black men with black sons, and both lead large regional universities with significant numbers of African American students. It's personal and professional for both of these campus leaders, in other words.
Both chancellors write that they are angry and grieving over Floyd’s death. Because they are both professors as well as campus leaders, they wrestle with some of the larger questions that loom over the nation.
First, here’s Gilliam (and click on the link to read the whole thing):
“I know there are a lot of people in the country, in Greensboro, and on our own campus who are sad and angry too. Many of our nonblack friends and colleagues have written or called and asked what they can do: how do we fix this?
“One answer is that this is all about ‘public will.’ That’s the collective sense of people coming together with a good heart and common sense to solve problems. For example, we know what a good education looks like, we know what quality health care looks like, and we even know how to reform the criminal justice system. But are we willing? Are we willing to buy into the notion that we have a ‘shared fate’ regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or party affiliation? Are people willing to change how institutions work in this country so that all people are treated fairly?
“If we are willing, we can provide our children and grandchildren with a better tomorrow. If we are not, this will not be sustainable in the long run. By nature, I am an optimist. I get to work every day with faculty and staff who fuel this sense of hope; and I get to see thousands of students each year on our campus who make me believe that we can do more, do better. I have faith that we can come together and meet the challenges head on. I hope we have the will to do so.”
Next, here’s Martin:
“I join the Aggie family in grieving the loss of George Floyd and in voicing a commitment that his death cannot be allowed to pass in vain. As the leader of the nation’s largest historically black university, an institution borne of the bigotry connected by a straight line of history to Floyd’s death, I appreciate the weight of this moment on the shoulders of our students, their families, our faculty and staff and our alumni. As we collectively bear witness to this injustice, we do so from the vantage point of our university, and the tools and knowledge we can bring to bear in this moment of pain and despair. What can our faculty and students do to bring understanding and context to this incident? What measures of change and solution can their scholarly work make clear? What light can they shed on intersecting dynamics of race, the criminal justice system, history, economics and the human psyche that will illuminate truth for a troubled nation?
“In the weeks and months ahead, I pray that the moral imperative of this moment will not fade, and that we will rise to the challenges that our leadership has prepared us to meet. If the aftermath of George Floyd’s death is, indeed, not to be mere protest but a predicate for change in which minds, hearts, policies and practices are forever altered, it will only do so if it is nourished by knowledge and truth. Let us commit ourselves collectively to surfacing those invaluable ingredients of change.”
The presidents of Wake Forest University, Elon University, High Point University and the UNC System and the chancellor of N.C. State University also put out similar statements over the past few days. Click on the school’s name in the previous sentence to read them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.