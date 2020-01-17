As you probably heard, the General Assembly briefly went back into session Tuesday. To no one's surprise, Republican lawmakers in the Senate still didn't have enough votes to override the state budget veto of Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat. And to one's surprise, the session ended later that afternoon without a budget deal. Barring catastrophe, the legislature won't convene again until April 28.
Teacher pay and Medicaid expansion are the twin issues separating the governor's office and the legislature. Caught in the middle is higher education, which has no particular dog in this budget fight. Though most state employees have gotten raises this year and most state agencies ended up with new budgets regardless — the word "minibudget" was all the rage in Raleigh this fall — the UNC System's budget remains in limbo.
At today's meeting in Chapel Hill, the UNC Board of Governors sent the legislature a strongly worded letter in resolution form. Here's the N&O:
UNC System leaders said Friday that they’re disappointed about the ongoing state budget impasse between the state General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper, and they warned of damage to the university system if things aren’t resolved.
“The lack of a state budget for the current fiscal year is a source of great frustration, real disappointment and deep concern that this will hurt our institutions, our faculty, our students and the communities we serve,” UNC System interim President Bill Roper said ...
The board unanimously voted to pass a resolution calling on elected leaders to “move swiftly” to approve the state budget that funds nearly $800 million in key higher education projects.
Stuck in the state budget (here and here) are a bunch of stuff the UNC System is hoping to get. Among them: $630 million for construction projects that include a new medical school at East Carolina University and a new steam plant at Western Carolina University; money to operate the new Morganton campus of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics that's scheduled to open in 2021; and funding for N.C. Promise, the program (created by the legislature) that charges tuition of just $500 per semester at three state universities. A separate bill, also vetoed, would give the UNC System 47,000 professors and staff members raises of about 4 percent over the next two years.
Closer to home, the stalled state budget includes the first $10 million installment toward an $84 million overhaul of UNCG's Jackson Library and $18.5 million for renovations to Carver Hall, an ag research and teaching building on A&T's main campus. The budget-in-limbo also has $15 million to hire more professors for A&T's doctoral programs in engineering, computer science and other fields. The budget even includes an Umstead Act exemption that would let A&T sell ice cream and other dairy products that it wants to make on its farm on McConnell Road.
In an email to campus Friday, UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam reminded employees and students that the university will operate under essentially the same budget as it had a year ago. (Just because there's no budget doesn't mean there's no money, in other words.) The university will remain "patient" and "persistent" in lobbying for what it wants from the legislature, he added. Here's more from Gilliam:
I recognize that this may create a level of uncertainty among some, and perhaps disappointment among others. In terms of the big picture, while we do not have new or additional state resources, our financial situation is fundamentally strong. We will work to maximize all available sources of revenue, make sound decisions on our priorities, and operate efficiently.
We have momentum and fully intend to keep moving forward with key strategic initiatives and new academic programs. It is crucial we remain focused on our mission — educating our students, pursuing our research, and improving the quality of life in our hometown, our state, and the world around us.
NC Policy Watch has a link to the two-page resolution here. Its story also quotes BOG member and Greensboro developer Marty Kotis: “Forget Rs and Ds. This is about the university system right here. This really isn’t a political issue.”
Here's more from Raleigh TV station WRAL and Carolina Journal.
