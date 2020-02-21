I've written a few stories over the past several months (here, here and here) about what the state budget stalemate means for UNCG and N.C. A&T, the two local state universities.
In the greater scheme of things, the lack of a state budget for both schools is inconvenient. (My word, not theirs.) Both institutions are still in the business of teaching and learning, albeit with the prior year's budget, and UNCG's Jackson Library and A&T's Carver Hall — both slated for renovations if a budget gets passed — are both being used by students and faculty. It's not ideal, but what can you do but get your trustees to pass a resolution and hope for the best?
For the new Morganton campus of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, the budget stalemate is something other than inconvenient: The school announced today that it won't open in August 2021 as previously scheduled. Without $4.2 million in startup funding to hire teachers and other employees who will recruit students and get the new school ready for them, the Morganton campus pushed its opening date to fall 2022.
Here's a statement from Todd Roberts, the chancellor of the NCSSM campuses in Durham and Morganton:
“Given the realities presented by the state budget impasse, the only option to avoid confusion and disappointment to the hundreds of students and families who may apply, and to the state and regional partners gearing up to support school operation, is to delay the first residential class by one academic year until August 2022. This new target date assumes a state budget for the current biennium would be enacted by this summer and that a budget for the 2021-2023 biennium is enacted on time in next year’s legislative session.”
The N&R's sister paper in Morganton reported a month ago that a delay was a strong possibility.
Not surprisingly, some folks are mad. Here's N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel, a Republican from Burke County (where Morganton is located), via email 32 minutes after today's announcement came out. See if you can figure out whose fault he thinks this is:
"In addition to blocking critical funding for the N.C. School of Science and Math's Morganton campus, Governor (Roy) Cooper has also blocked funding for public school construction, teacher pay raises, and in-home care for children with disabilities.
"The victims of his ill-advised Medicaid expansion-or-nothing ultimatum are piling up, and students and teachers all across the state are suffering the consequences. Governor Cooper seems more focused on fighting Republicans than governing this state, and now innocent high school students in my community and across western North Carolina are having their educational opportunities vetoed."
Meanwhile, if Twitter is to be believed, interim UNC System President Bill Roper told the Board of Governors this morning that he'll be touring the UNC System campuses in coming weeks to highlight some of the issues caused by the lack of a state budget. That's reminiscent of the recent campus visits made by House Speaker Tim Moore, who went from one end of the state to the other over the summer.
Via WUNC radio, here's Roper a month ago on the state budget stalemate.
