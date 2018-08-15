The Syllabus: Applications up at Elon Law, and so is 1L enrollment.
Back before Christmas, I wrote a little something about law schools. The economic meltdown of the last decade had contributed to a freefall in law school applications — who wants to spend all that money on a J.D. when law firms aren't hiring like they used to? — but word around the courthouse was that law schools might be bouncing back.
Turns out I had heard correctly. The state’s six law schools were still collecting applications when I checked in with them in December, but all were running ahead of the previous year. Things were indeed starting to look up.
Elon University School of Law was pleased as proverbial punch. At that point in the admissions cycle, Elon Law's applications were up 60 percent year-over-year.
By the time the dust settled, applications for its fall 2018 class ended up 24 percent higher than the year before. More significantly, Elon Law broke the 1,000-application barrier for the first time in school history. Its 1,019 applications yielded a first-year class of 149 — another record for the 12-year-old school.
A spokesman for the downtown Greensboro law school told me that the median LSAT score of the incoming class is up two points from last year to 150 as of last week, subject to last-minute additions and withdrawals. Click here to read more about the 1L class, which had orientation last week and started classes Monday. (The 2Ls and 3Ls don’t start classes until the Tuesday after Labor Day, the official start of the fall trimester.)
That’s all good news for Elon Law, which still faces a stiff test, literally: the bar exam. Elon Law’s results from the February edition of the N.C. Bar weren’t good. That’s not a new problem for Elon Law.
Law schools are measured in large part by how many of their graduates can pass their licensing exam and get jobs that require a law degree. To that end, Elon Law over the summer hired a former law dean (and former N.C. Central Law professor) to lead the bar prep program that third-year students take during their final trimester.
Elon Law Dean Luke Bierman, as he writes here, remains bullish on the school’s recent transformation to a 2.5-year program that emphasizes real-world legal experiences. It looks like prospective attorneys are responding to Elon's overhaul of legal education. Let’s see if its bar results follow.
Meanwhile on Elon's main campus in Alamance County, the class of 2022 will show up a week from Friday. The first-year class checks in right around 1,700. That's about 125 or so above last year, which makes it the largest first-year class in Elon history. Good thing Elon built three more new freshman dorms.
