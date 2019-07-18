From this afternoon's inbox:
"Faculty researchers at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University earned $64.37 million in contracts and grants in 2018-19 ...
"A strong majority of the research awards come from the federal sector, are competitive in nature and support collaborative and innovative projects.
"This year’s total means N.C. A&T continues to be one of the state’s three most productive public research campuses, along with UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State."
The headline on A&T's news release said this is the "third consecutive record year" for research funding at A&T. But the latest UNC System annual report on research funding shows that A&T has seen increases for at least the past five years. A year ago, A&T got $63.2 million in research funding; in 2014-15, which is as far back as this particular report goes, A&T's total was $51.6 million.
A&T said it remains third in the UNC System in research funding, the same spot it has held for a while. A&T ranked behind only UNC-Chapel Hill ($879 million) and N.C. State ($329 million) in 2017-18 but was comfortably ahead of No. 4 UNC-Charlotte ($49.4 million).
A&T research projects that received funding in 2018-19 include an analysis of social media data to study the nation's opioid epidemic; development of a drone to help with bridge inspections; and exploration of the health effects of the massive Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 on children living near the Gulf of Mexico.
You can click here to read a little more about some other A&T research projects from the past year.
P.S. Just to be clear here, A&T is reporting data from the 2018-19 academic year, the one we just finished. The UNC System needs a while longer to compile its numbers, so its latest report covers up to only 2017-18.