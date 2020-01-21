If the typical college student graduates with about $30,000* worth of debt, why are we always seeing stories about folks who owe $150,000 or $200,000 in student loans?
Two words: graduate school.
Congressional leaders and Democratic presidential candidates are proposing huge investments in undergraduate education, including tuition-free public college and larger grants for students from low-income families. Although those policies would reduce the need to borrow for certificates and associate’s and bachelor’s degrees, they ignore the staggering debt Americans amass in graduate programs.
A paper released (Jan. 13) by the liberal think tank Center for American Progress suggests that a failure to address mounting graduate debt could undermine efforts to make higher education more affordable. Even if people can earn a bachelor’s degree at little to no cost, those savings could become inconsequential if they pursue an advanced degree.
The rise of expensive graduate programs, a dearth of grant aid and unlimited lending by the federal government have increased the prevalence of graduate school borrowing. The trend is often overlooked because borrowers with graduate degrees are not defaulting in droves, although they may be burdened with high-interest, high-balance debt for decades.
According to the Center for American Progress report, grad students in 2018 made up 19 percent of all higher ed borrowers but represented 40 percent of the money borrowed. (Both numbers are up since 2011.) The median amount borrowed for grad school was about $41,000 in 2016. (Sixty percent of grad students took out loans; that median figure doesn't include the 40 percent who borrowed nothing.) And for the 78 percent of grad students who took out loans during their undergraduate years, they owed close to $51,000 after finishing a master's or doctorate. These bloated loan amounts are even bigger issues for African American and Latinx students because more of them are borrowing more money than white students at every stop in their higher ed careers.
Several factors are contributing to the rise in grad school debt. Among them: Grad school loans aren't capped like undergrad loans, so students can borrow what they want. Grad loans usually come with higher interest rates. And grad programs are usually priced higher than undergrad programs. No wonder CAP calls the whole system "unsustainable."
You have to scroll farther down in the report to find the eye-popping numbers I mentioned in the headline. For those who took out loans for grad school, the median amount borrowed was $69,000 for a Ph.D., nearly $112,000 for law school, $177,000 for med school and $231,000 for dental school. Yowsa.
I'll leave the policy discussion to the Center for American Progress, which makes a lot of suggestions for reducing graduate school debt. You can read that report here.
But I'll leave this notion right here: When you see headlines about six-figure student loans, the featured student almost always has gone to some sort of graduate or professional school. If you racked up that sort of debt for undergraduate studies, I'd humbly suggest that you might be doing it wrong.
If you're curious about how much money you might have to borrow for a particular grad program, the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard recently added median debt and median earnings for both undergrad and grad programs. Pro tip: Once you find a school, the debt and earnings numbers are under "Fields of Study" and weirdly not "Financial Aid & Debt." Note that a lot of grad programs have so few students that debt and earnings aren't reported for privacy reasons.
* An important note here: The $30,000 number (which I rounded) is roughly the amount of student loan debt for bachelor's-degree holders who borrowed money to attend school. Students who didn't borrow money (and plenty of students don't) aren't counted here. According to the Project on Student Debt compiled by The Institute for College Access & Success, 65 percent of the class of 2018 used federal, state, school and/or private loans to pay for school, and they graduated with an average debt of $29,200. For North Carolina graduates in 2018, according to TICAS, 56 percent took out student loans, and their average debt at graduation was $26,683. Here's the full TICAS report.
