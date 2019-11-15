Here's a convoluted governmental story out of Wilmington. Via the StarNews:
"For the second time in six months, a downtown alley that went unnamed for more than a century could be renamed.
"The alley in question runs from South Front Street to Water Street, between the Old Wilmington City Market and 128 South Front event space. In July, the Wilmington City Council voted unanimously to name the alley for James B. Dudley, a famed black Wilmington educator who served for 29 years as president of (what's now N.C. A&T).
"The decision came after local first responders expressed concern that, without a name, it could be difficult to send EMS to the location should someone need medical assistance.
"However, after that vote was held, a group of researchers located an insurance map from 1898 that shows the previously unnamed alley, historically, did have a name after all — Market House Alley. City staff had only gone as far back as a 2006 land survey map in its research."
The StarNews story gets into the back-and-forth between city staff, council members and local folks on both sides of the re-naming debate. If you like city memos, here's what the Wilmington council had before it at its Nov. 6 meeting when the latest vote when down.
As for James B. Dudley, he was born to enslaved parents in Wilmington in 1859. (Dudley's parents were owned by Edward Dudley, who became the first popularly elected North Carolina governor in 1836; the Dudley Mansion in historic downtown Wilmington still stands.)
According to the Dictionary of North Carolina Biography, James B. Dudley attended Shaw University and later got a doctorate at Wilberforce University in Ohio. He taught first grade for a year, then served as principal of a Wilmington school for the next 15. He also worked as editor of a weekly Wilmington newspaper, was register of deeds for a year in New Hanover County and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1896.
In 1895, the legislature named him to the Board of Trustees of the Agricultural and Mechanical College for the Colored Race, now N.C. A&T. A year later, the board hired him to be the second president of the new college.
Dudley stayed at A&T for 29 years until his death in 1925. (His is the second longest presidential tenure in A&T's history; Ferdinand Bluford, who followed Dudley, was president for 30 years.) After a rough and rocky start, A&M — renamed the Negro Agricultural and Technical College of North Carolina in 1915 — found its footing under Dudley's leadership. The new college added students, faculty, buildings and acreage. Enrollment was up to nearly 500 by the time of Dudley's death, and several of the buildings put up during his tenure (Noble, Morrison and Murphy) are still around.
The Dudley name is still very visible in Greensboro. There's Dudley High School and Dudley Street, which forms the western boundary of the A&T campus. On campus, there's the Dudley Building, which opened in 1931 to replace the original main building destroyed by fire a year earlier.
Dudley is buried in Wilmington, and the state erected an historical marker near his final resting place in 1992.
But the other thing in Wilmington that bears his name — the block-long downtown alley —might not be called Dudley for long. The StarNews reports that Wilmington City Council will vote a second time Tuesday to rename Dudley Alley. If the second vote goes like the first, that short stretch of roadway will become Market House Alley.
This is the second time in recent months that Wilmington has considered a street naming to honor someone with A&T connections.
In September, Wilmington's city council designated a mile-long stretch of North 3rd Street as Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil Commemorative Way. McNeil is a Wilmington native and one of the four A&T students who launched the sit-in movement at the former Woolworth store in downtown Greensboro in 1960. The A&T Four statue stands on the A&T campus in front of the Dudley building.
