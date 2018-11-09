The Syllabus: A wild night with the Lambda Chis in Chapel Hill
Not long after I wrote my opus in this space about fraternities, I heard from Fred Gregory, a retired DEA agent who lives in Greensboro.
Fred's a regular contributor to the Letters to the Editor section of the News & Record. He's also is a media critic. He has called and emailed plenty of N&R reporters (including me) over the years to complain about coverage of this issue or that story.
Now I think I've figured out why Fred is so persistent with his media criticism. It started back in his college days, when he was at UNC-Chapel Hill in the late 1950s.
Here's a portion of Fred's note, with a few light edits:
I was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1958. That spring we held a pledge weekend gala.
It started with a Friday night party at "The Shack" featuring Doug Clark and The Hot Nuts. (Editor’s note: This notorious Chapel Hill R&B band played college parties throughout the South and were apparently a thing back in the day.)
Saturday was a luncheon and cocktail party. Saturday night we held a formal pledge dance at the Washington Duke's Crystal Ballroom with music by Jim Crips' orchestra and a singer named Pee Wee Batton. Next was a late-night breakfast party at Jack's Drive Inn on 15-501.
The rest can be found below. ...
The “below” in Fred’s email were four PDFs of the subsequent news coverage of the party, which got a 3 a.m. visit from a state ABC inspector. One of the Durham papers did a story (“Durham Officers Raid UNC Student Party at Drive-In”) that went out over The Associated Press wire. Here's a sample of the headlines:
• “‘Pajama, Drinking, Dancing Party’ Described by Durham ABC Inspector” (Winston-Salem)
• “ABC Board Probes Coed ‘Pajama Party’” (Charlotte)
• “Girls Dance Half Clad at Frat Pajama Party” (Boston)
Long story short, Fred told me, there was dancing and there was drinking, but there was no drunkenness, and many fraternity members were over 21 (including Gregory, who had served three years in the U.S. Navy before enrolling at UNC-CH). As for the pajamas, Gregory said, the men and women were wearing them over their clothes. Folks were all clad, not half clad, in other words.
By today’s standards, the party was relatively mild. But because this was 1958 and the words "frat" and "pajama party" were in newspapers across the country, UNC-CH Chancellor William Aycock had to get involved. The Durham paper noted that his “subsequent investigation … turned up information refuting (the ABC agent’s) story of ‘undress and intoxication.’”
An editorial in the Daily Tar Heel, the university’s student newspaper, demanded that the ABC agents apologize to the fraternity. “Perhaps at 3 a.m. of a Sunday morning college boys should be home in bed,” the DTH thundered. “That, apparently, would have been a good place for the unexpected visitors of the Lambda Chi’s.”
As Fred noted in one of his emails to me, this was "not the finest journalism.
“We were slandered by the press and their sources (and) presumed guilty," he wrote. "Epic exaggeration — not even worthy of National Enquirer.”
