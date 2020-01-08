It's a great time to be a T.S. Eliot scholar. From The Associated Press:
After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled (last) week, and scholars hope they will reveal the extent of a relationship that’s been speculated about for decades.
Eliot is one of the 20th century's most celebrated writers. He's responsible for the epic poem "The Waste Land" and, indirectly, the long-running Broadway musical (and now the movie) "Cats." It's no wonder that a librarian at Princeton University, where Eliot's letters to Hale have been kept out of public view since 1956, called the unveiling of this correspondence "the special collections equivalent of a stampede at a rock concert." There's even a live blog of one professor's dive into the letters.
One person who is buying tickets to this metaphorical rock concert is Anthony Cuda, an Eliot scholar who also happens to be an associate professor of English at UNCG. Cuda is the executive director of the T. S. Eliot International Summer School in London. He's also a co-editor of The Complete Prose of T. S. Eliot, a mammoth project to collect every essay, review and nonfiction piece, published or not, that Eliot wrote over a long and prolific career. Cuda edited the second volume that spanned the years 1919 to 1926. I interviewed Cuda in 2014 about his part in the project.
Fast forward to now, when Cuda was quoted extensively in regards to the new Eliot correspondence: in this AP story I linked to above, in this follow-up AP story (more on that in a minute) and in this New York Times piece. He's also mentioned in stories that appeared in The Guardian and Smithsonian Magazine.
Cuda's thrilled about the release of the letters. (“I think it’s perhaps the literary event of the decade," he told The Associated Press. “I don’t know of anything more awaited or significant. It’s momentous to have these letters coming out.”) But he's not going to cut in line to check them out. As he told me by email Tuesday afternoon:
I plan to get to Princeton ASAP, likely late Jan or early Feb. I've been on the phone with the director of Special Collections there in the attempt to schedule a productive visit, and he recommended allowing the media attention to die down a bit.
The media has dug into the story surrounding these letters because it's a pretty great tale. Not only do Cuda and other scholars think the letters could shine some light onto Eliot's writing, they also think it will help untangle Eliot's complicated relationship with Hale, one of the most important people in his life.
When Princeton released Eliot's letters to Hale Jan. 2, Harvard University — the repository for Eliot's papers — put out a three-page typewritten rebuttal of sorts that Eliot wrote in 1960. (Harvard also put out Eliot's cover letter in which he demands that his letter be released when Hale's letters are made public.) Eliot reportedly burned Hale's letters to him and wanted her to do the same to his. But she apparently refused, so the best he could do to write "a letter from the grave to defend himself," as this Washington Post story put it. Cuda told the AP that this letter was Eliot's attempt to do "damage control."
It's a fascinating literary tale, one that involves a UNCG English professor. For more on Eliot, check out the website maintained by his estate and his London publisher.
