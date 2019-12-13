The last time I checked in on N.C. A&T’s nursing program, it had survived a close brush with closure after making a lot of changes. That was in late 2015; here’s the story I wrote when the UNC System’s Board of Governors lifted the moratorium on admitting new students to A&T’s traditional nursing program.
Today? Things seem to be a whole lot better. This came across the email machine earlier this week (emphasis mine):
"Reflecting a 'rebound in confidence' by students and faculty, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s School of Nursing has achieved a 97 percent National Council Licensure Examination-Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN) pass rate for 2019.
"Of the 34 North Carolina A&T State University School of Nursing students who took the exam between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 33 passed on their first attempt resulting in the school’s 97.06 percent pass rate, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing."
That’s a big, big improvement from earlier this decade, when A&T struggled to score above 85 percent, the UNC System standard. In 2010, only 61 percent of A&T’s nursing graduates passed the licensing exam. Two years later, the pass rate was up to 82 percent, but it was the worst score among the UNC System's 11 nursing programs.
Faced with this existential threat, A&T revamped its traditional nursing curriculum, replaced the dean and a lot of the faculty and raised admission standards into the program. A&T’s nursing program shrank — it graduated just 13 students in 2014-15, then 26 the next year, then 21 the year after that, according to A&T's institutional research office. And in 2017, according to the state nursing board, only 10 A&T nursing grads took the licensure exam. The program had grown so small, in fact, that when A&T reorganized its academic divisions in 2016, the School of Nursing — for years a standalone college like engineering and education and business — was folded into the new College of Health and Human Sciences.
The changes seemed to have worked. In 2017, 90 percent of A&T’s nursing grads passed the NCLEX on their first attempt. Last year, the passing rate was 88 percent. This year, A&T's passing rate is a tick over 97 percent — fifth best among the UNC System’s 11 nursing schools.
Those annual scores have translated into an improved three-year average, which is another key indicator of program success. (N.C. nursing programs have to be within 95 percent of the national average.) Since the 2015-17 cycle, A&T's average has gone from 86 percent to 90 percent in 2016-18 and 91 percent for 2017-19.
The program is growing, too. The school graduated 60 seniors in 2018-19 — almost three times as many as two years ago — and the number of new first-year nursing students came in at around 140 students last fall and again this fall.
Terry Ward, whom A&T promoted in 2015 to oversee the nursing school revamp, seems pretty pleased with the improvements.
“This year’s 97 percent NCLEX-RN pass rate demonstrates a rebound in confidence we were called to achieve,” Ward, director of the nursing school and an associate dean of the health and human sciences college, said in a statement. “It is evidence that our program improvements have really worked.”
