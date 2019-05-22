One question I get every so often is this: Why do colleges build so many dorms? The short answer, of course, is because they can. Universities can use the room rents — the “room” of “room and board” — to pay off construction loans in a way they can’t do quite as easily with academic buildings, rec centers and other campus facilities.
Nearly all of the local colleges and universities I cover have built, bought or renovated dorms over the past several years. Now it’s time for UNC School of the Arts to get in on some of this dorm-building action.
Assuming this proposal passes the UNC Board of Governors today and the General Assembly later on — these projects usually do — UNCSA will build a new 444-bed, $46 million residence hall for its college-age students on its campus in Winston-Salem.
The new dorm will be a mix of apartments and semi-suite rooms. (Semi-suites generally mean that two to four people in one or two bedrooms share a bathroom but not a living area; these will be the first suite-style rooms at UNCSA.) School of the Arts expects to start construction in late 2020 and open the new dorm in fall 2021.
The new dorm will result in a net increase (foreshadowing!) of 64 beds on campus. When it’s all done, UNCSA will have on-campus living space for 622 college students, or roughly 60 percent of its undergrad and grad students.
Note the term “net increase.” That’s because the school is planning to tear down two of its three current college housing complexes.
The first to go will be the Bailey Street Apartments, which will be the site of the new dorm. The 92-bed apartment complex for juniors, seniors and grad students was built in 1984 and, according to the UNCSA memo to the Board of Governors (click here and scroll to page 57) “has not had any major renovations” since. UNCSA tells me it will put those displaced students into other campus housing or help them find a place off campus.
The next to go will be Residence Halls A-F, a six-building complex that houses 288 first- and second-year students in a traditional layout (single and double rooms with hall bathrooms, in other words). That complex was built in 1972 and, like the Bailey Street Apartments, is “beyond (its) useful life and (does) not meet current student housing needs,” according to UNCSA. Residence Halls A-F will remain standing until the new dorm opens. After that, the school has what it called in a statement “tentative long range plans for an academic building and theater to be constructed on that site.”
The 178-bed Center Stage Apartments (for college juniors and seniors and grad students) and the Moore and Sanford residence halls (for high school students) will remain right where they are.
School of the Arts cited several reasons for replacing these two dorms with a modern new residence hall: recent enrollment growth, the lack of suites — students want them and peer schools offer them — and the generally poor condition of its two oldest college residence halls.
In its memo to the BOG, the School of the Arts said the on-campus occupancy rate over the past five years has averaged 96 percent although UNCSA has let more sophomores live off-campus “(d)ue to the condition of Residence Halls A–F and the Bailey Street Apartments, along with complaints received from sophomore students.” (UNCSA generally requires all freshman and most sophomore college students to live on campus.) In a survey, students ranked both of those older dorms far below any other practical living option.
“It’s time to enhance the living and learning environment for our students with contemporary and up-to-date housing,” Jim DeCristo, the school’s vice chancellor for economic development and chief of staff, said in a statement. “It is clear that our existing residence halls are not meeting our students’ needs, and we know that suite-style housing is what students prefer. Building this new residence hall will help UNCSA be more attractive to today’s most promising young artists.”