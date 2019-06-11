High Point University has named a new dean for its Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. It's Virginia McDermott, who has been on the school's faculty since 2010.
McDermott is a professor of strategic communication who has served as the school's interim dean since 2017, shortly before the death of founding dean Wilfred Tremblay in 2018. McDermott came to High Point from the University of New Mexico to launch HPU's master's degree program in strategic communication. She earned her Ph.D. in communication from the University of Illinois.
Her research interests, according to a news release from HPU, include "how problematic events change the nature of relationships and conversations, how communication facilitates coping, and how communication campaigns can be used to address health disparities and social inequities."
Speaking of communications schools, Elon University announced last week that it has revamped the departmental structure of its School of Communications. The school's six undergraduate majors aren't changing, but now each major has its own department chairperson or program director. (It used to be just two — one for sport management and one for the rest, which had grown to 1,000 or so students and about 60 faculty.)