College campuses are as empty as most office buildings and shopping centers these days because of the coronavirus. Professors, administrators and most other employees are working from home. Except for a few students at some schools, residence halls are closed, and most of the rest of the campus buildings are locked up tight until who knows when.
Like everyone else, colleges and universities are waiting for things to return to normal, whatever normal will be after all this is over. Will normal return this summer? Will normal return in time for the fall semester to start on schedule in August? The Magic 8-Ball that used to be on my desk probably would have vacillated between "cannot predict now" and "reply hazy, try again." All signs point to who knows, in other words.
One thing is clear to me, and I think even my long-lost M8B would agree: Higher ed is collectively nervous about its short-term future. Some evidence:
First: Consider this survey of 142 college and university presidents, which I alluded to in my April 3 story about furloughs at Guilford College. More than half of college presidents say they'll furlough or lay off employees. About 70 percent say they'll see revenue decreases of at least 10 percent in the next fiscal year, which starts this summer. (Presidents of smaller colleges are expecting bigger hits to their bottom lines.) Permanent cuts are probably coming, and they'll probably start with the administrative ranks. About a quarter of presidents say they'll probably dip into their endowments. The No. 1 concern of college presidents? Enrollment, which drives the majority of higher ed finances. The co-founder of the higher ed consortium that did the survey — UNC-Chapel Hill business professor Paul Friga — wrote more about the results in the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Second: Speaking of enrollment, another survey conducted in late March found a lot of COVID-related uncertainty among high school seniors and current college students. Roughly half of the students in each group said coronavirus had affected (presumably negatively) their family's finances. Though the vast majority of current students said they plan to be back on campus in the fall, eight percent of high school seniors who had planned to go to college in the fall had changed their minds because of coronavirus. A few more said coronavirus might change their minds about their college choice. As the leader of the higher ed marketing firm that conducted the poll told Inside Higher Ed, "a reduction (in enrollment) of even 10 percent ... would be 'devastating' to higher education."
Third: The sports reporters at the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal) checked in last week with the athletics directors at the area Division I schools they cover (UNCG, N.C. A&T and Appalachian State). They're all expecting smaller payouts from the NCAA (because the men's basketball tourney was canceled) and their conferences. The three ADs think their programs will be able to weather the corona-storm if it clears up quickly. Still, the effects on their sports programs, depending on who you ask will be "significant," "painful" and "not insignificant, but ... also not debilitating."
Fourth: Here's Duke University Vincent Price in an April 8 message to that community announcing freezes in spending, salaries, hiring and new construction (emphasis mine):
"Even as we confront present challenges, we must be clear that the pandemic will also produce profound and lasting effects, including severe and negative effects on our operations and finances. Duke is not alone in this, of course: every business, government, nonprofit organization and family is now making difficult choices. While it is too soon to determine with precision the magnitude of disruption to our finances, it is clear that the impacts will be both severe and prolonged. All of our formerly reliable sources of revenue — tuition, research grants, clinical revenue, private philanthropy and income from our investments and endowment — will almost certainly be significantly and adversely affected, even as we face increased expenses in our education, research and patient-care services."
I don't mean to be alarmist here, even if that message sounds like all the bells ringing atop Duke Chapel all at once. But university leaders are starting to take a long hard look at the fall semester, which starts in four months. In a message to the UNCG community last week, Chancellor Frank Gilliam acknowledged that administrators are trying to answer a bunch of different questions all at once: How much lead time does UNCG need to reopen its campus? How can UNCG support students and employees if its budget takes a hit (as I wrote about here)? If fall classes are held online, how can UNCG improve on what it offered up this spring?
As Gilliam wrote:
"So, where does this leave us? Well, I’m not certain and I don’t think anyone is. But we must keep moving forward. There will be a post-COVID-19 world. What it will look like, who knows? But one thing I’m sure of: We will ultimately get back to school. Residence halls will open, students and faculty will be back in the classroom, staff will return to campus, events and activities will resume. Games will be played and concerts will be held. Research will get back into full swing and various projects around campus will proceed. Will things be scaled back? Probably. Will that last forever? Probably not. ...
"Students, you didn’t ask for this. You have been compelled to change your expectations, alter your reality, and rethink your plans in ways that feel scary, unfair, and sometimes overwhelming. I am proud of what I have seen from you in the face of these challenges. And yet, even now, I hope that you understand there is a significant role for you as we move forward. I encourage you to maintain your passion, focus, and drive to get to the finish line. I urge you to summon the strength that I know you have deep down inside to forge ahead in the face of uncertainty. You can become a defining generation in the history of this University."
I'll have more later on the fall semester. Stay tuned.
