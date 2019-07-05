GREENSBORO — Five area colleges and universities have been selected to participate in a nationwide collaborative initiative funded by the Mellon Foundation.
UNC Greensboro, Guilford College, Greensboro College, N.C. A&T and Elon College will participate in the Partnerships for Listening and Action by Communities and Educators (PLACE), a highly selective community-based humanities and civic engagement initiative.
The initiative is funded by an $800,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to the Association of American Colleges and Universities which serves as the host and partner for the project.
The Greensboro institutions join six other institutions nationwide for the initiative, which is part of the larger Bringing Theory to Practice project.
Colleges and universities will work together through a virtual sharing community called a collaboratory.
The goal of each local project will be to develop action plans grounded in community voice and enabled by academic-community partnership.
The goal of the larger collaboratory will be to distill best practices for such partnerships, to model the role of the humanities in sustaining them and to use networked collaboration to disseminate them across higher education.
All projects and partnerships will include undergraduate students as key participants in the process.
“We have the opportunity to harness the collective knowledge and resources of six local colleges and universities to alter the landscape of community engagement to improve the quality of life for the citizens of our region, today and for generations to come," Terri Shelton, UNCG vice chancellor for Research and Engagement, said in a release.
UNCG was selected because of its national reputation for leadership in and commitment to engaging faculty, staff, and students with diverse communities through reciprocal and mutually beneficial partnerships.
UNCG and N.C. A&T recently received a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to build a high-speed network to share research.
One key project that will form part of the initiative is the Reclaiming Democracy course, developed by UNCG Communication Studies professor Spoma Jovanovic and her community and academic partners over a decade ago. The course brings together students, faculty, and alumni from UNCG, Guilford College, Elon University, Greensboro College, and N.C. A&T, to study how democracy works in our community.