I’m an enabler, and I know it.
Our dog, Nightwing, begs for food, and though I make him wait for it, I almost always give him a piece of what I’m eating when I’m done.
Or (stop reading if you’re not a dog person) I let him lick my plate or bowl after I eat.
Sometimes we eat dinner in the living room while we watch TV, and Nightwing will shift his gaze and position from one family member to another.
Even then, he spends much of the time intently watching me.
If I leaned back the recliner, Nightwing isn’t satisfied sitting on the floor beyond the edge, so far away. So he creeps onto the footrest with his front paws, watching me with great anticipation.
I tell him to get down, then I resume watching TV. But minutes later, he’ll be back, inching closer to me in case I drop a morsel of food.
And he’s so cute, too, with his pleading eyes. I had to snap a few pictures the last time he did it.
Then I tell him, yet again, to get down.
Often, when we give Nightwing a treat, we say “down,” and he slides from a sitting position to lying down.
The other day, I was sitting upright in the recliner, and he was right at my feet when I told him “down.”
He was utterly confused. He awkwardly began to inch his front legs forward but realized there was no room. It didn’t occur to him to back up and try again. It’s as if he was stuck in place.
I had to stand up, get him to get up, move back, sit and then finally lie down.
The effort almost made me want to feed him in my lap.
Almost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.