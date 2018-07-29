The Pet Shop: Summer heat
When I arrived home two Fridays ago, my husband greeted me with the news that our air conditioner wasn’t working. He called our landlord and was told he’d send the mechanic out — on Monday.
I tried to remind myself there are bigger problems in the world. It’s not like we’d be living without indoor plumbing. How bad could it be for a weekend?
Luckily, we all love having the windows open, and I dug out an old table fan I’ve had since college (I’m a pack rat like that).
The cats didn’t seem to mind Friday night; it was somewhat cool, and they enjoyed the open windows. Plus cats love heat and can withstand heat better than humans. With an average body temperature of 102 degrees F, the receptors on their face help them seek out heat (this helps them find their mother before their eyes have opened).
Saturday reminded all of us how spoiled we are by the AC. The 90-plus degree heat was even getting to the cats. They just stayed on the floor, lifting their heads as we walked by.
My husband and I carried the fan with us from room to room. Usually, Apple and Max follow, but neither of them loved the fan. They’d start to walk toward me, get hit by the fan and flee with their ears back. They never learned it could be a source of relief from the heat.
Abbey, quarantined in our master bedroom, got the brunt of the heat. The locked room became a sauna of sorts despite open windows. It was hard to sleep in there at night, but I didn’t want to leave her alone. We brought the fan with us.
Abbey loved it. She’s probably used to a fan since our ceiling fan runs constantly. She perched on the bed with her back to the fan and just snoozed Sunday morning away. I hated to turn it off when we left for church (and its AC).
Sunday progressed as Saturday did, hot and uncomfortable as we attempted to get stuff done around the house. The cats were unresponsive as the day before. By Monday, I was debating how much a hotel room would cost when my husband texted me at work saying the AC was fixed.
Apple and Max sprang back to life, returning to their normal playful selves, willing to cuddle on the couch again. For two former-feral cats, their reaction to the heat surprised me. But maybe it’ll reinforce to them how much better their life is now. That, or the unlimited food.