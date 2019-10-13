You know that scene in “The Sound of Music” when the children, frightened by a thunderstorm, pop into the new nanny’s bedroom one by one?
I had a similar experience with our two dogs during a powerful Friday night storm.
As I got ready for bed, Nightwing wouldn’t leave my side, even when I used the bathroom.
Nami rushed in, too, for some periodic comforting, returning to her room a few times before the lightning and thunder became more intense.
As I settled into bed, I had one dog on each side of me. I was patting each of them, saying, “It’s OK, it’s alright. Good dogs.”
Nightwing was leaning against me as Nami hopped down restlessly, then jumped behind my head, nestling onto a pillow and leaning against my head.
I patted them some more but knew this couldn’t last.
Then I remembered that Nami likes to burrow under the covers of my son’s bed, so I lifted the covers on my free side and said, “Want to get under?”
She did, wedging against my legs.
Parallel experiences were taking place all over town, based on Facebook posts.
“That was some thunderstorm last night!” one friend posted. “Constant lightning and thunder for over an hour. I’m used to Midnight being scared, but two 60-pound dogs is a new experience!”
Our dogs, one atop the covers, one beneath, continued to pant anxiously, so I asked our Alexa device to play some music. (No, it wasn’t “Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music.” The similarity didn’t strike me until later.)
There I was, wedged between the two dogs, with thunder booming and upbeat music streaming when my husband arrived from a late work shift.
Wide awake, and since I didn’t work the next day, I suggested that we watch some recorded TV shows, each with a dog on our lap.
And that’s how we rode out the rest of the storm.
