On May 27, we celebrated Sammy’s fifth birthday. He started life as a stray kitten. My veterinarian saw him in a parking lot rubbing himself on a car tire and trapped and socialized him.
In December 2014, I lost my 10-year-old, Mikey, to cancer. The house just seemed big and empty with only Molly and me in it, so I started looking for a kitten. When I mentioned this to my vet, she told me she had the perfect candidate. I met Sammy, fell in love and brought him home.
Sammy is very energetic and athletic and has the ability to get anywhere he wants to go in the house. He routinely gets up onto the tallest bookcases, cabinets and closet shelves. It’s not unusual to feel the weight of a stare and turn to find Sammy way up on top of a piece of furniture, calmly surveying his domain.
He can jump amazing heights and distances — at least, amazing to earth-bound me and sedentary, elderly Molly.
He also will explore empty boxes, laundry baskets (empty or full) and open drawers. And he loves to investigate the space left in the dresser when a drawer is removed.
Once, he even got into the ceiling. My townhouse has a closet on the ground floor with connections for the washer and dryer, and some time ago the duct for the dryer vent slipped its clamp and fell down.
I had to make the hole in the ceiling a little larger to get my arms and hands inside to retighten the clamp, and I put off replacing the extra bit of wallboard I cut out, which was just big enough for an agile kitty to crawl through.
My roommate was doing her laundry one day, and Sammy saw his opportunity. He jumped on the washer and dryer, onto the shelves on the wall, climbed up into that hole and vanished into the unknown depths of the ceiling!
I was actually out of town helping my sister after she had surgery when this happened, and my roommate was looking after the cats while I was away. She called me to explain what happened and to ask what she should do. I suggested she put a bowl of food and shake a bag of treats by the hole to tempt him back out.
It was a pretty tense couple of hours, but eventually boredom and hunger prevailed and the unrepentant escapee returned to be fed and fussed over. The hole in the ceiling has been repaired, and we can all laugh about it now, of course.
As I frequently say, never a dull moment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.