February marked Gonzo’s 15th year with me. I didn’t get him anything with which to celebrate, but he did enjoy a nice nap.
I honestly never expected him to be around this long when I adopted him from the Guilford County Animal Shelter, but I should have known better. The staff there at the time told me he was found trotting down the middle of Centennial Street in High Point.
Although they didn’t specify if it was the north end or south end, I lived in High Point at the time, and I thought any months-old dog brazen enough to make it down that busy road had just the right amount of moxie for me.
Different cities, different jobs, different homes, he’s met them with the same attitude he probably he had while walking down Centennial — with the swagger of an OG who has his mind on his nap and a nap on his mind.
Personally, I think his penchant for napping anywhere at anytime is what’s kept him going strong.
Over the years, he has become a connoisseur of sleeping surfaces. I imagine there’s a long list of qualifications he goes through as his discerning eyes check out a room. Wood is comfy for the coolness, but not the joints; chairs aren’t bad, but there’s no room to stretch out; love seats are the perfect length for solo naps, while sofas encourage petting. A lot goes on within that cinder-block head.
These days, surface height has become an issue. At 80 pounds, he’s never been much of a jumper. Add 15 years to that, and the lower the surface, the better for him. The new mattress on our bed is a few inches taller and put it out of his reach. My wife and I both miss the company and his pre-warming of the bed, but we have enjoyed not having to sleep with our legs hanging off the sides.
Dog beds are another category altogether. When he was younger, the testing of a bed was like a gladiatorial contest. The winner was adored, fawned over and dragged from room to room so there was always be a comfy place to sleep.
The losers were torn to shreds and the carcasses drawn and quartered as a warning to all inferior beds. He even peed on one.
Bolsters are preferred, and squares beds are better than round ones. But sometimes he just has to roll with what’s available. A couple of years ago we were dog sitting four dogs all under 10 pounds — we called them the Yap Pack — and the senior dog, a blind Brussels Griffon named Griffy, took over Gonzo’s bed.
Gonzo didn’t complain. He simply curled up and squeezed his large body into Griffy’s bed, his version of the rabbit-in-a-hat magic trick.
No matter the sleeping surface, you can always tell when he’s comfortable. He snores. Loudly. It’s the type of snore that makes the people keep their valuables close in case the ground opens and they have to run to safety. The air shakes, and people feel it through walls.
The first time I heard him snore, I thought my neighbor was doing home repairs at 3 a.m. Gonzo was in another room snoring away. When I realized what the noise was, I thought something was wrong with him.
Now, 15 years later, it’s hard for me to sleep without hearing the soothing rumble.
I don’t know how much longer he’ll be with me. (I’d ask him, but he’s napping right now.) I’m betting he still has a few years of leisure ahead. I believe every nap he gets ensures he’ll be around just a little bit longer, so I’m doing my best to make sure the odds are skewed toward his — and, ultimately, my — benefit.