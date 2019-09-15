Sometimes cats and collars just don’t mix.
My long-haired cat Blackjack, for instance, doesn’t look right with a collar squashing down his long fur. He never seemed to mind the collar, but it didn’t fit him. And he stays put in the house, so I don’t worry about him getting out.
Same with Church, whose thick gray fur also didn’t mesh well with a collar. He’s another homebody, so no worries about him running away either.
All of my cats stay indoors, so they technically don’t really need collars. However, I’ve put collars on some of my other cats that seemed eager to go outside.
Smokey was really the only one to ever sneak out. I had to chase her around my parents’ yard on visits back to Ohio. And she gave me a scare when I first moved to North Carolina. She snuck out of my apartment in Eden, and when she finally wandered back home to slip in the door that I left open for her, she had been attacked by presumably one of the feral cats in the neighborhood. She had to get shots and stitches for one deep puncture wound on her side. (They also shaved that area, so she looked pretty goofy for awhile.)
Bones got a collar because I found him as a stray, wearing a collar. I put up a sign in my yard and left a message with the shelter, but no one ever claimed him. I don’t know if he got dumped outside by a family that didn’t want him anymore or if he escaped. So he gets a collar and doesn’t mind it.
New cat Loki also gets a collar because he loves to hang out by the doors whenever I open them. He hasn’t snuck out yet, but he’s quick and I don’t want to take the chance.
My other two new cats — twins Sugar and Nigel — are both pretty laid back and don’t necessarily need collars. But I saw some cute collars at the store and thought I’d give them a try.
At first, Sugar got the red faux leather collar and Nigel got the blue one with a fun little pattern on it. But Sugar kept getting out of her collar, which was stiff and easily popped off because of the quick-release closure on it. The idea is that cats can break free if it gets caught on anything, so they won’t choke.
Sugar constantly broke free from it. I ended up giving the red collar to Loki, who mostly keeps it on although I still find it lying around the house at random spots sometimes.
I gave Sugar the plain black collar that I originally had Loki wearing. I thought it would look good on the gray and white fur around his neck.
The black collar totally disappeared on Sugar’s mostly black fur, which is sprinkled with the orange and buff common with tortoise shell cats.
The black collar didn’t break away as easily as the red one, and since it was made out of nylon, when she rubbed it against the furniture the collar began to fray.
I didn’t think anything of the fraying, or the fact that she was scratching at the collar every now and then.
But then she started hiding behind the washer and dryer. And making these pitiful little cries.
I didn’t know what was going on until I pulled her out from behind the washer and realized that her neck had been rubbed raw!
I knew she didn’t like that collar, but I didn’t realize how much she hated it.
At the vet’s office, they gave her antibiotics and other medicine to help. But we couldn’t put her in the “cone of shame” so she wouldn’t scratch. The plastic cone would have been right up against the raw skin on her neck. I ended up getting her “soft claws” — basically gel nails for cats.
She was right fashionable for awhile there. (The first cap fell off the next day. But now, weeks later, she still has a handful on.)
No more collars for Sugar.
She looks cute without them, and she’s happier too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.