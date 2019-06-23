Moving stinks. Even if you want to move — which I didn’t — it is full of headaches, lost keys and expensive fees and deposits.
Add three cats to the mix, and it ups the stress factor.
I’ve moved with Abbey and Apple before (twice actually), but Max we got while in our most recent home. Going into the move, I knew Max would be an issue. He hates being picked up. I have to drag him to get him into a carrier, and he doesn’t handle strange anything well.
My plan was to lock them in the bathrooms while our friends helped us clear the house. Abbey and Apple let me pick them up and place them in the bathroom. Max needed to be chased up and down the stairs a good dozen times before he relented and huddled in the back of the bathtub. I closed the door after putting Apple with him; I was worried to leave him alone.
When it came time to collect them, Abbey was huddled behind the toilet; clearly all of the noise was upsetting, so this didn’t surprise me. In the other bathroom, Apple just wanted out and Max (for some odd reason) decided to take a nap in the sink.
He must have given up fighting, knowing something big was happening, because he let me pick him up and put him in his carrier. A small miracle, and a welcome one.
The trip to the new apartment was a chorus of meows, all more pitiful than the other.
I’d read years ago that when moving cats, you let them see their litter box first thing at the new place, so they know where it is. I’ve done this each time I’ve moved, and I have yet to have an issue.
Abbey got placed in her bathroom, since she’s separate from the others. Apple and Max were released in the guest bathroom. Apple was quick to leave her carrier, eager to be free of the confinement she had to endure all day. Max just laid in his carrier with the door open. I thought it best not to prod him, so I just left him alone to take things at his own speed. Which happened to be at 3 a.m.
We awoke to Max mournfully meowing, at full volume in the living room. Being the first night in new place, I didn’t need my neighbors mad at me. I got up and sat with Max in the living room, trying to get him to calm down. This poor cat, he was lost.
He slinked around, not sure where he was. All the stuff smelled like home but he was clearly not at his home. He kept pacing and meowing, and it started to worry me. But it was also 3 a.m. after a day of moving, with one more day ahead of me.
So I laid down on the couch and pulled a blanket on top of me, all the time trying to calm him. After about an hour, he wanted a place to hide under the cover. He curled up in my lap, started to purr and fell asleep. I was close behind.
My husband woke us at 6 a.m. for round two of moving.
Once again, the cats were locked back in the bathroom and released after the madness subsided.
In the few months since we’ve moved, Max has calmed down, but he is not an apartment cat. Apartments are just naturally more noisy, from the neighbors upstairs to the doors in the breezeway. And Max reacts to all of it. He’s always been a jittery cat, this situation just amplifies it. But until we find something better, he’ll have to deal either by hiding behind the TV or finding zen in his favorite window spot.
At least he’s not hiding behind the washer and dryer anymore, where he couldn’t get out by himself. Those were a fun few days until he learned that was a bad idea. But he is learning, and I’m happy with that.