When Milo came to us, it was only supposed to be for a weekend.
He was an unclaimed stray pulled from a local shelter by a German shepherd rescue.
And, less than 24 hours after his new foster parent picked him up from us, I found myself driving to Durham to get him back.
For keeps.
Milo became the perfect family dog.
He grew up with our two daughters, who showered him with love. He also got along well with our older German shepherd and two cat companions.
As age crept up on him, we thought he may have had arthritis in one of his hips. We noticed one back leg that seemed to drag a bit, causing his toes to knuckle under.
Later, we learned that he likely had the early stage of something called degenerative myelopathy. It’s a progressive disease affecting the spinal cord, and what some experts say is similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, — Lou Gehrig’s disease — in humans.
Milo was otherwise healthy, and his sweet spirit hadn’t waned a bit.
We started doing our homework, and read that Milo may soon need support for his back legs. The disease itself, we read, should not cause any pain.
My husband found more information online about dogs with this disease being helped with a Walkin’ Wheels dog wheelchair, a product sold by a company called Handicapped Pets (www.handicappedpets.com or www.facebook.com/handicappedpets).
We watched videos on the company’s Facebook page of dogs in their wheels, happily zipping around their yards, at the beach and in the snow.
After submitting Milo’s measurements, his wheels were ordered and shipped.
The transition took some time, for all of us.
What once was awkward became a joy. We could see him get excited when he knew he was going outside. The gift of mobility is priceless.
Once inside and out of his wheelchair, he rested on his comfy bed in the foyer and barked at the passers-by on our street.
Months went by, and the disease began to take its toll. Milo let us know when it was time to retire his wheels.
As devastating as it was to say goodbye, we were immensely grateful for the resources that allowed us to help him.
I still follow the Handicapped Pets page on Facebook, and see an increasing number of dogs enjoying the ability to race around in their own wheels.
The end of Milo’s journey was not an easy one, but we know it was filled with unconditional love, compassion and more hugs than we could count.