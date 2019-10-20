After losing two of our cats in a rather quick succession, we waited three years before adopting again.
It was just Abbey and Apple at home, and I liked having three cats.
When we adopted Max five years ago, I followed the same introduction procedure as when I got Abbey, then Apple and when Libby joined my three. It all worked. Everyone got along. Sometimes there would be a hiss, or a small fight. But what family doesn’t have spats?
With Max, it was different. Abbey just didn’t like him. She’d harass him constantly, cornering him in rooms or under the bed. He’d slink around the house, fearful to turn to a corner.
After a while, I caught her peeing on the carpet, her rebellion of his presence. She was marking her territory.
I couldn’t give either of them away, and I couldn’t allow her to keep ruining my carpet, so we separated them. She got locked in a room, and Max got the run of the house with Apple (who was oblivious to the conflict in the house).
Over the course of these five years, we’ve settled into a happy routine. Abbey lives life as the queen bee in our master bedroom, free to lounge on the bed and eat at her leisure. The other two run the rest of the house, chasing and playing.
Then we moved.
My husband wanted to bring everyone back together again, and with us in a new home, no one was top cat. It was all new territory. As a teacher, he could spend time the summer reintroducing the cats, in case of any trouble.
So the plan was put in action, and all summer, we left the door open to the master bedroom allowing the cats to intermingle.
At first, Abbey didn’t come out. She had gotten so used to living alone.
The other two were very curious about the new room, never before allowed in. But mostly, no one interacted.
Gradually, Abbey ventured out into the living room. Immediately, the hissing started. Max, more emboldened after years of not dealing with her bullying, would chase her back into the bedroom. Or she would freeze upon seeing him, and walk back to her room. Or I’d yell at them, and they both would run.
Apple just watched it all from her perch.
Now October, it’s gotten better. Abbey doesn’t hiss at Apple as much (not that Apple cared much in the beginning). Max and Abbey have settled down, some. It’s a frazzled calm, and I’m still not comfortable leaving them alone together; I lock Abbey up when I leave.
But it is nice to have them all with us when I snuggle up on the couch for a movie. It’s a start to what may be a mended fence.
