Molly loves food. Any food. But most especially, whatever I happen to be eating. It doesn’t matter if what I’m eating is appropriate, palatable or nutritious for cats, she wants it. NOW. And she will cry, beg and howl for it, and steal it if she can.
She will stand on tiptoe by my chair at the table and stretch up to try to grab hold of anything too close to the edge, and she will make the most pitiful noises, because she is obviously starving and hasn’t ever been fed properly, and what kind of a mean mommy am I anyway?
She has a talent we call “The Lightning Paw.” Pay no mind to how cute she looks, how indifferent, how innocent. If she gets in range, “The Lightning Paw” flashes out and nabs her delectable target; then it’s off at top speed to try to consume her prize in peace.
The other day I made myself a protein smoothie and set it down on the kitchen table. Molly spotted it and began to make her move. She slinked over to a chair and hopped up onto the seat, then poked her conniving little head up between the chair back and tabletop. Locking in on her target like a laser, she began to squirm her way up onto the table.
I was watching the whole endeavor to see how far she could make it — she used to be too, shall we say, rotund to fit through the gap, and so I expected the attempt would be unsuccessful. She’d lost enough weight recently that she took me by surprise, and “The Lightning Paw” struck again!
Sticky, gooey smoothie spread all over the table, dripping onto the chair and the floor. Past capers always resulted in my removing her promptly from the scene of the crime, to keep her from benefiting from her misdemeanors as I cleaned up the mess. This time she laid herself right in the middle of the puddle and began frantically lapping up every bit she could reach with her greedy little tongue.
All I could do was stand there, gaping in disbelief at the mess. I finally wiped up the floor and the area around her. Then I wrapped her in a bunch of paper towels and hauled her upstairs and gave her a bath.
She was a most unhappy kitty until her fur dried. Crime really doesn’t pay!