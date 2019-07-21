Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES... .THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL PRODUCE DANGEROUSLY HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK, WITH LIMITED COOLING AT NIGHT. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 104 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 90S, AND DEWPOINTS IN THE LOWER 70S. * TIMING...THE HOTTEST TIMES WILL BE FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&