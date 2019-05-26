Have you ever seen a rather large dog walking out of an apartment door and felt sorry for him? Perhaps thought he was cooped up all day and that he needed room to run? That maybe a big dog like him should live outside in the country?
WRONG!
I am Bentley. I am a mixed-breed rescue who weighs around 80 pounds and lives in the city. I was adopted about six months ago by this really loud lady who just loved my face.
Actually, I was a foster failure: She just loved me too much to let me go. She gives me treats and plays with me and loves on me all the time.
We live together, just she and I, in a one-bedroom apartment in Greensboro, and I just love it. Why? Well, let me tell you:
- I get to stay in the air conditioning all day and not sweat like a country mutt.
- I get baths all the time, and I always smell good.
- She lets me lie in her bed with her, and we sleep in on the weekends.
- I get to be in charge of all kitchen floor clean-up (and she drops food a lot).
- She thinks I need lots of sunshine and fresh air because I am “cooped up” all day (enjoying that aforementioned AC), so she takes me on trips to different parks, we go hiking and even to the occasional winery!
- And the best part: I get to go on car rides with her to all kinds of places! I close my eyes and feel the wind blowing my fur and I breathe in all that fresh air. It makes my tail wag!
The moral of my story: Dogs of all shapes and sizes can live happily ever after in the city, in the country, anywhere — as long as nice people like you adopt us!