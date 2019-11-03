As the summer months waned and leaves began transforming into brilliant colors, cars from out of state started to roll (or speed) through High Point. It also signaled time for the annual fall furniture market.
Because of my wife’s involvement with the furniture market, October marks a busy season in the Brehm household — a hectic and organized shuffling of schedules, meals, people and pets. My talented and smart wife gets all the credit for making this frenzied time of our lives easy.
In the past, one beloved member of our family was seemingly abandoned during this busy time. Charlie, our black miniature Schnauzer with a heart of gold, goes with the flow when our ordinary routine is disrupted. When the need arises and we get off our daily schedule, he begrudgingly stands by and just watches with amusement.
This year was a bit different for us. We added another person and kind-hearted soul to the mix — my phenomenal mother-in-law. Now retired (and with the new title of “Ganny Extraordinaire”), Marilyn stepped in to take our girls to after-school activities, chauffeured them here and there, cooked a few delicious meals and generally became our foundation for a week.
Well, let me tell you who benefited the most. Yup, good ol’ Charlie. As soon as Marilyn walked through the door that first morning, I think the boy knew he was on a different playing field — one that he owned and knew how to manipulate.
Charlie is what one may call or liken to a con artist. Smart as all get out, the boy knows how to manipulate and control his human counterparts to get what he wants, when he wants it. A cute nudge of his nose or a cute trick. Whatever he wants, he has a plan to get it. And yes, even knowing this, I also do his bidding.
While our family members were at work or school, Ganny had time to stay and give 100% of her attention to Charlie. The boy literally and figuratively ate it up. Ganny, as most all grandmothers I assume are, is filled with lots of love that manifests itself in the form of food and/or treats as the case may be. Charlie, being Marilyn’s only granddog, was in his element and he knew it.
Marilyn took him on long, unscheduled walks, gave him treat after treat, and sat and played with him. While she relaxed on the sofa reading, she would pet Charlie and show him hours of unending love and attention.
Now, don’t think for a moment that my family and I don’t do all of this for him. We do. We just don’t do it every minute of the day.
I soon noticed Charlie’s insistence to get a treat for every little cute thing he did. Then he wanted to sit with Ganny, stand next to her and then breaking my heart, he slept with her at night. My buddy abandoned me.
I got it. I knew his motives. “Well played,” I told him.
A few days had past, furniture market was over, the daily routine was back, and Marilyn had returned home. I was back to cooking the meals and Angie was there to once again take up the reigns of best mom ever. And Charlie sat pining for his Ganny.
As he crawled into bed a few nights ago, found his spot between my wife and me and began to fall asleep, I leaned in and whispered in his ear the fix was up. “You ‘deserted’ me, Charlie.”
Although smarter than me, I don’t know if he got my joke because he just rolled on his back, pointed to his belly and asked me to scratch.
Wait, now that I write this, I realize he once again got the best of me.
