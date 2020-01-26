The vet. I hate it. The cats hate it. It’s just not fun.
It’s not the people. My vet is very nice, and all of the nurses are super helpful. It’s just the process. And this time I added to the headache by taking both Abbey and Apple to the vet — at the same time.
All three of mine need to go, but getting Max in a carrier is a miracle of God. So corralling him along with the other two was not going to happen. So I took just the girls, leaving Max (and that struggle) for later.
We moved in the spring, and not looking forward to hauling them to the other side of town, I picked a new vet closer to home: the Cat Care Hospital on High Point Road. I pass it all the time. And, as strictly a cat hospital, I didn’t need to worry about a possible run-in with a dog.
Apple got into her carrier perfectly. Then came Abbey. I swear they know something is going on, even if they can’t hear or see it. She knew to run as soon as I walked in the room. I luckily caught her before she squeezed under the bed.
With one carrier in each hand and a chorus of meows filling the halls of my apartment building, I was off. Apple went up front with Abbey in the back (I made sure to switch them on the way home, don’t want to show favorites).
Since my cats were new patients, there was some paperwork to fill out. Which would have been fine, but I wasn’t given time to do any of it. As soon as I got there, we were shown a room ... a rather small room for two people and two large cat carriers. I guess with no dog patients, the rooms are smaller?
Apple went first, and she was let out. This made her day, she was free! The nurse was super nice and Apple quickly took to her. She sat next to her on the counter while the nurse asked me questions.
Every other sentence she would stop, scratch Apple’s ear and go back to talking. Clearly a professional.
The doctor soon came in and examined Apple. All clear.
Next was Abbey. This poor cat: I had to physically remove her from her carrier. There was meowing, grasping at the sides. Once out, she buried her face in my arm, clearly unhappy to be there. The doctor was finally able to examine her. Another all clear.
While Abbey was with the doctor, Apple was still roaming around. And the nurse was going in and out. So I’m trying to help my stressed out Abbey while keeping an eye on Apple. It was a bit much. Maybe only one cat from now on.
I’ve always known each cat has its own personality. And that visit summed it up nicely: Abbey is disgruntled and severely attached to me, while Apple is social and happy to make others happy as long as there’s something in it for her.
Back in their carriers and back home we went. Max is next, once my bank account recovers.
