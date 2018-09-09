The Pet Shop: Bed time challenges with Ariel
My little household of four thrives on routine.
Every evening is about the same. We eat supper together, then my husband and I go on a walk while our two daughters clean the kitchen. Upon our return, we let our two cats in the house.
See, they spend most of the day inside napping. But shortly before supper, they start to hanker for the outdoors.
They observe us walking to the woods with a variety of fruit and vegetable peelings to toss for compost.
They stand at the front door and wait for us to return, only to make a mad dash for the trees as soon as we crack the door.
Of course, they are always disappointed, these are dry kibble loving gals.
They stay outside until my husband and I come back from our nightly walk.
Peanut, our youthful calico, runs into the house, whereas Ariel, an elderly black and white tuxedo feline, has to be coaxed. “Here kitty kitty, meow,” says my husband as he stands by the open door.
Peanut heads for the master bedroom, waiting for story time with our younger child.
Ariel, however, settles onto an old blue book bag in our office.
Often we forget that she is there, safe and settled in for the night.
We say our prayers and good nights to our daughters around 9 p.m.
Of course, they don’t go to sleep so early. They take turns visiting me and the cats.
Generally around 10:30 p.m. I ask whichever daughter is downstairs to put the cats outside for the night.
Peanut is no problem. She makes a cute, yelping sound and submits to the nocturnal exit.
Ariel, an older cat, prefers to snooze inside. She growls and hisses at my daughters, hoping they will go away.
“Mom, she’s going to scratch me!” my offspring will lament.
I usually have to get off the couch and participate. Once Ariel sees me coming, she generally heads for the door.
The growling and hissing is a recent development. Maybe when the weather finally cools and the humidity abates, her demeanor will improve.
