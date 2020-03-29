The past few months, my family has had some issues with our 14-year-old tuxedo cat, Ariel.
There is a comfy place on our old stained couch where each family member likes to sit if possible. It’s beside a bay window.
There is a lot of natural light during the day, so it’s a great place to read while occasionally watching the birds and squirrels outside, noting the ongoing traffic and mail delivery.
In the evening, it’s still a nice spot to read or pop the recliner and watch television. The bay window, a bit blemished with coffee rings, serves as a handy shelf for drinks and snacks. There is a pen and notepad available to catch fleeting thoughts, and my teen girls have nail polish at the ready.
But for some reason, and despite the fact that no one ever sits in the nearby love seat, Ariel too likes to relax in this favored location. She isn’t watching for birds, she just likes to snooze there against the armrest.
And she isn’t amenable to moving. While she doesn’t usually growl, she is very slow to leave her warm site.
Family members have to practically sit on her before she moves.
She will slink away for a few minutes and then return and sit as close as possible to whomever is now there, loudly purring and begging to be petted.
The seated person, now patting Ariel with great affection, will feel loved and begin to believe that all is right with the world.
But after a while, the pantry beckons and the family member explores the kitchen for a snack.
Upon his or her return, the family member finds that Ariel has slid back into the favored spot and needs great encouragement to leave.
I read somewhere that cats like to stay in one place for a while and then eventually they move somewhere else to keep their predators guessing.
I’ll be glad when Ariel settles in a new area. Though with the quarantine in place, my teenagers may never get off the couch either.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.