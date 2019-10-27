We could hear him before we could see him as we pulled up to a German shepherd rescue event in Winston-Salem.
A very excited pup continued with the loud barking on that October day four years ago.
Our two daughters wanted to cuddle with the puppies up for adoption, as my husband found his way to the striking shepherd with amber eyes, the vocal one who apparently just wanted to say “hi” to everyone.
Our family then went to lunch.
We didn’t go to the rescue event with the intent of adopting a dog so soon after we said a painful goodbye to our Milo.
Yet, once lunch was over, we returned to revisit this particular dog. His information wasn’t up yet on the rescue’s website, but we spoke with the couple fostering him.
And the next thing we know, he’s riding in the car home with us.
Was it an emotional decision? Probably. We needed a big personality to fill a void in our quiet home.
He hasn’t disappointed. He barks at thunder. He barks at fireworks. He barks at the neighbors he sees every day.
That first October with us, he was quickly recruited by our oldest daughter for a Halloween photo shoot.
She knew he would be picture perfect as the wolf for Little Red Riding Hood, and he was.
It soon became apparent he didn’t like wearing actual Halloween costumes, like his striped “Rufferee” shirt. He will, however, tolerate it for small snapshots of time.
He also didn’t seem to care for any of his names, so we call him Puppo (after simply calling him Puppy).
Whether posing as a wolf — or howling like one when sirens are nearby — we’re grateful this pup has been more of a treat than a trickster.
