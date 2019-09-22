SUMMERFIELD — Six Septembers ago, a cat showed up at our house — and, well, wouldn’t leave.
We made a little shelter on our deck and gave him food and fresh water while we checked around and online to see if someone was missing him. Our vet also scanned him for a microchip, and he didn’t have one.
However, he had a hernia that needed to be surgically repaired. He would also need to be neutered, and get a rabies shot and other vaccinations.
Being the suckers that we are for animals, we decided to help this guy out. His blood tests showed he tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) antibodies, which meant he could spread the virus by biting other cats.
Having FIV antibodies meant he was at greater risk of infections and other health problems. He would likely remain healthier — and live longer — if kept indoors.
He looked a little rough around the edges, but handsomely so. We named him Samcro, after the motorcycle club on Sons of Anarchy. Then just Sam.
We’re not sure how long Sam roamed our area before arriving at our home, but we quickly learned he appreciated being indoors.
Since we already had two cats, Sam would need a suite of his own. The master suite was the only viable option.
It was an adjustment, for everyone. We’re glad Sam no longer hides under the bed and attacks our feet. Now, he just boldly does that when we’re sleeping.
Sam also loves a fluffy down comforter, and watching TV sitting up like a groundhog with his front paws draped over the footboard.
Six years later, he’s still terrified of any thunderstorm and will either hide under the bed or try to beat the bedroom door down.
He also is the first to snuggle with our youngest daughter, whom he trusts like no other.
We’re not sure what would’ve been Sam’s fate had he not adopted us, and we weren’t about to take that chance.
