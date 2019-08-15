The Rockingham County Animal Shelter will participate in the "Clear the Shelter" nationwide pet adoption drive with fee-waived adoptions from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host "Clear the Shelters," a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 17, to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.
This is the shelter's second year participating. Fifty animals were adopted last year during this effort.
Petsense will offer free nail trims, free samples, a raffle. Also, Petsense will sell dog food at discounted prices. Aspen by Rachel Rakes, a local coffee shop and bakery, along with Kona Ice, will show their support for the shelter as well.
The shelter is at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. For information, call 336-394-0075 or email RCAS@co.rockingham.nc.us.