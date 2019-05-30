SPCA of the Triad will hold a rabies and microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at All Pets Considered on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

One-year rabies vaccines are $7 and microchips are $20.

Dogs should be secured with leashes and cats should be in carriers.

For information, visit www.triadspca.org.

