Meet Sunny and Midnight! These brothers are as sweet as they come and purrfect lap cats. They love pets, snuggling and playing with toys. Both are 7 years old. Their only fault (that they certainly cannot help) is they are Feleuk positive but since they’re older and have no symptoms, their veterinarian thinks they are only carriers of the virus. They do need a home without any other cats due to this condition. They would be fine with cat friendly dogs. To learn more, contact the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network at 336-288-7006, email reddogfarm@triad.rr.com or visit reddogfarm.com.