Pets of the Week: Luna and Milo

Meet Luna and Milo. Luna is about 2 years old and her son Milo is 3½ months old. They were found as strays in an apartment parking lot. This beautiful, sweet, loving family is residing at SPCA of the Triad until their forever family finds them. The adoption fee is $150 for the pair, fully vetted. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit www.triadspca.org.
